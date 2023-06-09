Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valley National Bancorp: Why I Sold The Series A Preferred Shares

Jun. 09, 2023 6:50 AM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY), VLYPP
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • Valley National Bancorp's first quarter earnings showed a reversing trend in net income, despite interest income more than double that of the previous year's first quarter.
  • Over $30 billion of the bank's $48 billion loan portfolio is tied up in commercial real estate, with 84% of the commercial real estate portfolio not owner-occupied.
  • The bank's high loan-to-deposit ratio and exposure to low interest commercial real estate loans led me to sell their holdings, citing concerns over concentrated risks.

Bank Collapse

wildpixel

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has seen its shares beat down by the regional banking crisis. Like many other regional banks, I took a flyer on the bank's Series A 6.25% preferred shares (NASDAQ:VLYPP) when they

Valley National Bancorp Income Statement

SEC 10-Q

Valley National Bancorp Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Valley National Bancorp Loan Composition

SEC 10-Q

Valley National Bancorp CRE Diversification

Earnings Presentation

Valley National Bancorp Loan Yields

Earnings Presentation

Valley National Bancorp Ratios Compared to Peers

Federal Reserve & Company Earnings

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.16K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.