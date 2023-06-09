May CPI Report Preview: Inflation Is Settling At 5%

JLGutierrez

May 2023 CPI report preview

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the inflation data for May on Tuesday. The consensus expectation is that the headline CPI will increase by 0.3% month over month, which would be less than 0.4% in April, while the core CPI is expected to increase by 0.4% month over month, which would match the April reading.

Trading Economics

The Federal Reserve of Cleveland publishes the Inflation Nowcast, with the inflation forecast updated daily, and they predict that the headline CPI number will increase by 0.19% month over month, which opens the possibility that the headline CPI increases less than expected. However, they also predict that the core CPI will increase by 0.45%, which opens the possibility that the core CPI will increase more than expected.

The Federal Reserve of Cleveland

On year-over-year basis, the Nowcast predicts a major drop in the headline CPI inflation from 4.9% in April to 4.13% in May. However, the Nowcast also predicts a very modest dip in the core CPI inflation from 5.5% in April to 5.34% in May. The market consensus for yoy inflation is not yet available.

The Federal Reserve of Cleveland

The Inflation Nowcast also predicts the inflation numbers for June. The prediction is that the headline CPI inflation will continue to drastically fall down to 3.27% in June. However, the month over month headline CPI inflation is expected to increase to 0.39% in June from 0.19% in May.

The prediction is that the core CPI will continue to modestly downtick to 5.12% in June, with virtually unchanged 0.43% month over month increase.

What does it all mean?

First, it is important to understand that monthly inflation of 0.4% translates to 4.9% annual inflation. Similarly, 0.3% translates to 3.7% annual inflation, and 0.2% translates to 2.4% annual inflation. Thus, to get close to the 2% inflation target, the monthly inflation readings should be to at most 0.2% on average.

Headline CPI is expected to fall from 4.9% to 3.3% in June, but then start to increase again.

The most striking prediction is that the CPI inflation will fall from 4.9% in April to 3.3% in June. But this is entirely due to the base effect. There was a significant spike in energy and food prices last year from March to June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which pushed the monthly headline inflation numbers much higher.

Here is month-over-month increase in the headline CPI. Last year in June, the headline CPI increased by 1.2%, followed by 0% in July. So, that explains the low expected reading in June 2023. However, once the June 2022 number is out, the July headline CPI is likely to start increasing towards the 5% level. Why 5%? Because the recent monthly headline CPI inflation numbers are averaging 0.4% - that translates to 4.9% annually.

Trading Economics

The core CPI remains sticky at the 5% level

The expectations are that the core CPI will stay above the 5% level until June. More importantly, the monthly core CPI changes are expected to stay above 0.4%. The chart below shows that core CPI has been increasing at around 0.4% per month since December 2022, that would be a 7-month streak if it continues until June, as expected. As previously explained, a 0.4% monthly increase in inflation translates to 4.9% annual inflation. Thus, it is obvious that core CPI is settling at the 5% level.

Trading Economics

The chart above also shows that core CPI was growing over 0.5% until August 2022, so there are also some base effects to consider for core CPI. The chart below shows the core CPI year-over-year readings, and it seems like core CPI is slowly leveling off to the 5% level as the base effects disappear.

Trading Economics

What happens after June?

The prediction models use the current data and extrapolate the inflation numbers until June. What are the inflation expectations for the second half of 2023? Let's look at some major subcomponents.

Services inflation

It looks like the disinflationary process in services has started, with the service inflation falling below the 7% level in April for the first time since Aug 2022. This is a positive step, but the question is 1) how fast services inflation continues falling, and 2) at which level it stops falling. Before the pandemic, service inflation was very steady at around 2.5% level. We are long ways from 2.5% now. Service inflation is unlikely to fall back to 2% unless there is a very significant increase in the unemployment rate - or a deep recession.

Trading Economics

Shelter inflation

The shelter inflation has finally peaked at 8.2% in March, and it seems like the disinflationary process is about to start, with a dip to 8.1% in April. Note, before the pandemics, the shelter inflation was also very steady at around 2.5%. So, the question is how fast the disinflationary process is, and at which level the disinflationary process ends. The shelter inflation is unlikely to return to the 2.5% level until there is a significant correction in housing prices, and an increase in unemployment rate.

Trading Economics

Energy inflation

Energy has been providing deflationary support, by falling in March and April. This deflationary support is likely to continue until June, pushing the headline CPI well below the core CPI, as previously explained. However, energy prices are highly volatile. The OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia has clearly showed an intent to keep oil prices at $80/barrel. Further, there is a risk of energy price spike due to the active geopolitical situation. Additionally, the next winter could be colder than the unusually warm last winter. With that said, energy price deflation can continue only with a global recession.

Trading Economics

Market implication

Inflation is high, it seems like core CPI is settling right at the 5% level. The headline inflation is falling fast due to the base effects, but it's expected to turn higher after June.

The disinflationary process in services and shelter has started, but from a very high level, and very gradual. The return to the 2% inflation target is unlikely without a deep recession with a significant increase in the unemployment rate.

That means the Fed needs to keep tightening the monetary policy, until there is obvious economic damage. Obviously, this paints a very bearish outlook for the stock market, with S&P500 (SP500) overvalued at nearly 20 forward PE ratio, and overly optimistic earnings projections.