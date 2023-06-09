Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
May CPI Report Preview: Inflation Is Settling At 5%

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.09K Followers

Summary

  • It appears that core CPI is settling at the 5% level.
  • The headline CPI is expected to drastically fall to 3.3% due to the base effect, but turn higher in June.
  • The return to the 2% inflation target is unlikely without a deep recession.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

May 2023 CPI report preview

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the inflation data for May on Tuesday. The consensus expectation is that the headline CPI will increase by 0.3% month over month, which would be less than 0.4% in April, while

Inflation expectations May 2023

Trading Economics

Inflation Nowcast

The Federal Reserve of Cleveland

Inflation Nowcast

The Federal Reserve of Cleveland

headline CPI mom

Trading Economics

core CPI mom

Trading Economics

Core CPI

Trading Economics

Services inflation

Trading Economics

Shelter Inflation

Trading Economics

Energy Inflation

Trading Economics

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

