Illinois Tool Works: A Dividend King Near All-Time Highs

Jun. 09, 2023 7:06 AM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Illinois Tool Works is performing well despite being close to a manufacturing recession, with shares up 8% year-to-date and 37% above their 52-week low.
  • The company continues to report organic growth and offset inflationary headwinds through its pricing power, maintaining a positive outlook despite economic challenges.
  • ITW's success makes it an attractive option for dividend growth investors, as it has more than 50 consecutive annual dividend hikes and is considered one of the best dividend kings.

Introduction

Someone, please tell Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) we're very close to a manufacturing recession. This Illinois-based industrial stock clearly hasn't gotten the memo.

Shares of ITW are trading roughly 5% below their all-time high. They are up

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works

Bloomberg

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works

Leo Nelissen
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

