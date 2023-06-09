Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PG&E Investor Day: Potential Dividend Reinstatement And Reduced Wildfire Risk

Jun. 09, 2023 7:27 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)
Robert Howard, CFA profile picture
Robert Howard, CFA
407 Followers

Summary

  • PG&E Corporation held an investor day on May 24th.
  • PG&E has implemented changes to reduce wildfire risks, including adjusting recloser operations to minimize ignition chances.
  • The company plans to spend over $110B in CAPEX over the next ten years, but expects to keep rate increases equal to inflation.
  • PG&E is expected to reinstate dividends with the release of Q3 results, with a focus on conservative growth as they reestablish themselves post-bankruptcy.

Pacific Gas and Electric Headquarters in San Francisco

JasonDoiy

On May 24th I was able to attend PG&E Corporation's (NYSE:PCG) investor day in California. (Investor Day presentation can be found here.) The biggest focus of the meeting was on PCG's work to reduce wildfire risks. Drones were

PCG past and forward spending plans

Slide 14 of Investor Day Presentation (PCG Investor Presentation)

Utility non-fuel o&m per customer

Slide 19 of Investor Day Presentation

O&M cost reductions

Slide 18 of Investor Day Presentation

Future revenue breakdown

Slide 20 of Investor Day Presentation

This article was written by

Robert Howard, CFA profile picture
Robert Howard, CFA
407 Followers
Rob Howard is Co-Manager at Boiling Point Resources. Rob has extensive background in the utility industry working at Baltimore Gas and Electric for over seven years. While there he spent time in Distribution Engineering, Demand Side Management, and Rates and Regulation. This hands on experience has given him a deep understanding of industry issues. After his industry experience Rob moved to the investments business, where he has been following utilities since 2002. Rob has a BS in Engineering and a BA in Economics from Swarthmore College. He has an MBA in Finance from The University of Texas. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCG, PCG.PD, PCG.PI, PCG.PH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.