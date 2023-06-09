Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will AI Transform The Healthcare Industry For Investors?

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • Healthcare companies are beginning to explore how artificial intelligence might unlock efficiencies for patients and medical systems.
  • Companies that put cash to work by investing in innovation are signaling efforts to secure consistent long-term profitability.
  • Investors in healthcare companies should always focus on durable businesses that reinvest above their cost of capital.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

By Vinay Thapar, CFA

Healthcare companies are beginning to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) might unlock efficiencies for patients and medical systems. But to transform science fiction into reality, AI applications in the sector must prove that they can improve business profitability to

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.22K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.