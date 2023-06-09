Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Stabilizes Ahead Of The Weekend

Marc Chandler
  • Long US dollar positions were pared yesterday as rates unwound the gains scored in the wake of the BoC's surprise hike on Wednesday. It is consolidating today as the market looks towards next week’s central bank meetings.
  • The dollar is firmer against most of the G10 currencies, with the Norwegian krone and Canadian dollar being notable exceptions. On the week, the greenback has fallen except against the Swedish krona.
  • Large bourses in Asia advanced, and China's CSI 300 pared this week's loss to 0.65%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose for the second consecutive week for the first time here in Q2.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is nursing a small loss, but it has only settled higher once this week. US equity futures are slightly lower.

Long US dollar positions were pared yesterday as rates unwound the gains scored in the wake of the Bank of Canada's surprise hike on Wednesday. It is consolidating today as the market looks towards next week’s central

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

