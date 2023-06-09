drserg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) current situation does not warrant a sell rating, despite the deterioration of its balance sheet resulting from numerous mergers and acquisitions in recent years. While Oracle's income statement indicates growth, it was relatively slow during the 2018-2022 period. However, if Oracle's business environment remains stable, they have the potential to generate substantial profits from their recent M&A activities, which have expanded Oracle's addressable market. I conducted a thorough evaluation of Oracle's value using a discounted cash flow (DCF) model to assess the impact of these anticipated "huge gains." Based on my analysis, I arrived at a stock price target of $182, representing a 17% annual return until 2026.

Nevertheless, in my opinion, it would be more prudent to hold the stock at this point. Many investors have already entered the market, and given Oracle's financial position, it is not worth the effort to bet on its stock.

Overview

About Oracle

As stated in their 2022 Annual Report, Oracle offers a wide range of services, including Oracle Database, Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Middleware, Java, Oracle Engineered Systems, Oracle servers (Manufacturing heavily relies on third parties), Oracle Storage, Oracle Industry-Specific Hardware Offerings, Oracle Operating Systems, Oracle Hardware Support, and Consulting. All of these services revolve around Oracle's cloud-oriented business model, making cloud an integral part of their operations, with the exception of consulting.

In 2022, Oracle successfully completed the acquisition of Cerner, and the results of this acquisition became evident in Q2 2023 when the unit alone generated $1.5 billion in revenue. This acquisition aligns with Oracle's expansion plan to enter the medical sector and broaden their addressable market.

Market

The cloud business is highly competitive, mainly due to the major players involved. For instance, we have Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), all of which are massive corporations with substantial resources. If competition spirals out of control, it could lead to a protracted and painful experience for investors, as a pricing war would likely drag on for years.

It is crucial to analyze the trends in the Cloud Computing market to assess the potential for further growth and determine what growth can be expected from Oracle. Currently, approximately 94% of companies utilize cloud services, driven by the widespread adoption that took place in 2020 when companies increasingly relied on remote work. However, it is noteworthy that only 41% of workloads are currently hosted in the cloud, indicating that there is still room for expansion in what may appear to be a "saturated" market. Oracle's advantage lies in its relative size compared to Amazon, which allows them to potentially gain market share from their competitors and fuel their growth.

Market Share of the largest cloud companies (Synergy Research Group)

It is anticipated that the cloud computing market will experience a growth rate of 16.3% from 2023 to 2026. However, the segment with the most significant growth potential is DaaS, which is projected to expand at an annual pace of 24% by the end of 2025. Presented below are the revenue projections for different segments of the Worldwide Cloud Market:

2023 2024 2025 2026 IaaS 158,000.00 200,000.00 243,800.00 287,900.00 PaaS 113,300.00 139,300.00 164,200.00 186,500.00 SaaS 253,900.00 277,700.00 299,800.00 321,600.00 DaaS 35,588.00 44,129.12 54,720.11 67,852.93 Total 560,788.00 661,129.12 762,520.11 863,852.93 Click to enlarge

Revenue of Cloud Market by Segments (Author's Calculation)

As I mentioned earlier, Oracle has the potential to expand by capturing market share from its competitors. However, the question arises: why would a company choose Oracle over Microsoft Azure? In reality, they don't necessarily have to. The average enterprise currently utilizes approximately 1,295 cloud services, indicating a preference for mixing multiple cloud services to achieve flexibility. Consequently, Oracle doesn't need to adopt an aggressive, full-predatory approach against major competitors like Amazon and Microsoft.

Financials

At first glance we can see that Oracle's Balance sheet has been deteriorating since 2018, with current assets decreasing considerably to the point that current liabilities are larger than current assets. This means that "technically" the possibility of Oracle not paying its near term obligations is considerably higher than in the past, however that doesn't mean it's going to happen.

Cash, Current Assets & Current Liabilities Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Despite how bad things have turned while observing the balance sheet, it is important to see how this happened. For that I preferred to dig in the Income Statement. There we can see that Oracle's cloud is still intact, perhaps it has even grown at a pace of 4.5% in the 6 years I am covering, and when we compare the revenue to expenses we can see that this segment (which is the core of Oracle's business) is a very profitable one, as of 2022, the expenses represents 17% of the revenue, leaving a margin of 83%. So here nothing has happened, Oracle's core is fine.

Cloud Services Revenue vs Expenses (Author's Calculation)

Moving on to the comprehensive expenses section, it becomes evident that the underlying issue lies not in market events or competition, but rather in discretionary expenses. Examples of such expenses include the acquisition of Cerner and the escalated spending on research and development (R&D). Oracle emphasized in its 2022 Annual Report that innovation is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge.

Revenue & operating Expenses (Oracle's 2022 Annual Report)

When we take into account those expenses we will notice how they affected cash balances, and net income, which you can see in the graphs below:

Revenue & Expenses (Author's Calculation) Net income Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Based on this information, we can deduce that while Oracle may give the impression of being in decline, it is not the case. The current situation of Oracle stems from their strategic spending to drive expansion and achieve improved future returns. As a result, Oracle finds itself in a delicate financial position with negative equity. However, if their plans materialize as intended, these investments have the potential to yield significant benefits for Oracle.

Valuation (Data from Q4 2022, Q1 2023, Q2, 2023, and Q3 2023)

For this valuation, I am utilizing the " Revenue Projections for each Segment of the Worldwide Cloud Market" in the "Financials" section and employing a DCF model to project Oracle's future earnings.

In 2022, the Cloud Market amassed $331.24 billion in revenue, and Oracle's $30.174 billion accounted for approximately 9% of the global revenue in the Cloud Market. If we extrapolate this proportion to 2026, we can anticipate the following outcome:

Revenue 2023 55,260,000,000.00 2024 59,501,000,000.00 2025 68,626,000,000.00 2026 77,746,000,000.00 Click to enlarge

The next step involves projecting expenses to determine the net income. To achieve this, I will again work with proportions, considering the percentage of expenses relative to revenue. However, it is crucial to first exclude the exceptional expense of $4.713 billion incurred in acquisition expenses. After removing this amount, the remaining figure is $26.8 billion. Dividing this by the revenue from 2022, we arrive at a proportion of 63%. This indicates that Oracle allocates 63% of its revenue towards expenses. Finally, the net income before taxes can be estimated as follows.

Revenue Net Income 2023 55,260,000,000.00 20,446,200,000.00 2024 59,501,000,000.00 22,015,370,000.00 2025 68,626,000,000.00 25,391,620,000.00 2026 77,746,000,000.00 28,766,020,000.00 Click to enlarge

The final step in obtaining my EBITDA for the DCF analysis is accounting for depreciation and amortization (D&A). To determine these values, I considered the historical variations from 2018 to 2022, resulting in an 8.25% variation for D&A and a 3.40% variation for interest expenses.

D&A Projection Interest Projection 2023 8,486,800,000.000 2,289,276,000.00 2024 9,186,961,000.000 2,367,111,384.00 2025 9,944,885,282.500 2,447,593,171.06 2026 10,765,338,318.306 2,530,811,338.87 Click to enlarge

The final table of projections is presented below. It is essential to emphasize that the last column labeled "Plus interest" represents the EBITDA variable. Therefore, this column signifies the EBITDA figures from 2023 to 2026.

Revenue Net Income Plus D&A Plus Interest & Final EBITDA 2023 55,260,000,000 20,446,200,000 28,933,000,000 31,222,276,000 2024 59,501,000,000 22,015,370,000 31,202,331,000 33,569,442,384 2025 68,626,000,000 25,391,620,000 35,336,505,283 37,784,098,454 2026 77,746,000,000 28,766,020,000 39,531,358,318 42,062,169,657 Click to enlarge

Below is the table of assumptions required for the DCF Model, as well as the comprehensive DCF model:

Assumptions Part 1 & 2 (Author's Calculations)

Assumptions Part 3 (Author's Calculations)

DCF Part 1 (Author's Calculation)

DCF Part 2 (Author's Calculation)

Finally the DCF model throws stock price of $93.02 per share. Then I will apply a P/E ratio of 20 to the 2026 EPS which is $9.10, this calculation gives me a stock price target of $182. This means a 17.5% annual return during 4 years until 2026.

Risks to Thesis

I am bullish on Oracle. Currently, its stock is trading at $107.37, and it has an upside potential of 17.5% based on the target I have set. However, there is a concern regarding the stock's P/E ratio of 35, as other investors have already invested with the expectation of Oracle receiving significant free cash flows. While the 17.5% upside is appealing, if investors had entered in October 2022 when the stock was trading at $62.29, they would have experienced a 46% upside by 2026.

In addition to this, Oracle's balance sheet is deplorable, as I mentioned earlier, with negative equity. This presents a risky situation because if Oracle fails to generate sufficient income, they may struggle to service their debt. Oracle's position is reminiscent of a government's, where promises are made to raise a certain amount through taxes and allocate funds to various areas, but the expenses are tangible while the future revenues are merely projections.

Considering these factors, I believe the best course of action is to hold. If you haven't already entered the market, it is advisable to wait for a liquidity drain to drive down prices and purchase Oracle at a more favorable price. Currently, the risk involved does not justify the investment, as it did in October 2022. Additionally, there are numerous other stocks that can provide an annual return of 17% without that kind of risk.

Conclusion

Oracle's balance sheet experienced deterioration between 2018 and 2022 due to multiple mergers and acquisitions (M&A). However, this does not imply that Oracle lacks a future; rather, it signifies their investment of present capital for future gains. Nevertheless, their substantial debt burden exposes them to vulnerability if they face challenges with their operating income. As mentioned earlier, while the balance sheet is unfavorable, the income statement remains strong.

Oracle operates in the promising cloud market, with Data as a Service (DaaS) being particularly bright. Projections indicate that the cloud market will grow at a rate of 16% from 2023 to 2026.

At present, the stock does not offer sufficient returns to justify the increased risk. Utilizing a discounted cash flow (DCF) model, I arrived at a stock price target of $182, implying a 17% annual return until 2026. In my opinion, the most prudent approach to this stock is to wait for the price to decrease either due to a market liquidity drain or a recession.