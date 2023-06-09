alberto clemares expósito

For most of this year, a debate has raged among investors as to whether the October 2022 stock market low was THE final low or not. After the market's recent action, however, there can be no denying that a new bull market is underway.

Last fall, the market signaled that the 2022 bear market came to an end. Not only was the rally off the October low in the S&P 500 and other major indexes powerful enough to support a bullish interpretation, but one of the most historically reliable methods of discerning bull and bear markets confirmed that buyers had taken control of the intermediate-to-long-term trend.

The method I'm referring to is the Fabian Formula, which I wrote about in an SA article back in 2018. Concerning the rules of this formula I wrote:

[Fabian's] rules for timing a market bottom are elegant in their simplicity. He advocated buying stocks when the Dow Industrials close 2 percent above the lowest point of a market decline, and the Dow Transports are 4 percent above the lowest point of the decline, and the Dow Utilities are 8 percent above the lowest point of the decline.

Each of these parameters were fulfilled last November, which provided astute investors with the confirmation they needed to begin looking for areas of strength while focusing more on the long side of the market than on the short side.

Since then, several major indexes-led by the Nasdaq Composite-have proceeded from strength to strength as the tech-led bull market marches on. On that score, every new bull market requires a dominant theme to focus investors' attention, and the new bull's theme is easy to see: artificial intelligence (AI).

Not surprisingly, the industry groups needed to power AI have been the market's top performers, led by the semiconductors. Shown here is the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which has outpaced both the Nasdaq and the S&P in recent months.

It's worth mentioning that whenever the chip stocks have shown relative strength versus the S&P, the rest of the major indexes normally followed the lead of the semiconductors.

Aside from the evident strength of the semis, one area that has lagged in this recovery rally (until now) has been the Russell 2000 small caps. Hampered in part by the presence of quite a few beleaguered regional banks within the Russell small cap universe, the Russell 2000 Index has notably underperformed versus the S&P for most of this year. That is, until now.

Because investors have been so bearish on the regional banks in lieu of this year's mini crisis in that industry, a big short interest has built up in recent weeks within the financial sector. As is normally the final result in most cases like this, a powerful short-covering rally has been unleashed which, in turn, has catapulted the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) out of its recent trading range. This has bullish implications-including for the large-cap S&P 500-given that even belated strength in the Russell is typically a powerful impetus for the rest of the market.

BigCharts

Another sign that the short-covering even in the small caps likely isn't just temporary, consider the following indicator chart. This shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week new highs and lows among Russell 2000 stocks.

Author chart

As you can see, this is a powerful sign that the internal selling pressure that plagued the small caps for much of this year has been lifted and that the path of least resistance for Russell 2000 stocks in the aggregate is now pointed up. Moreover, the indicator is about to enter positive territory for the first time in several months, which would further enhance the positive internal condition of the small cap universe.

An additional sign that the bulls are now fully in charge of the broad market's dominant interim trend is the significant drop in stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE. This phenomenon cannot be overstated, as the new lows on the Big Board have been well above normal (i.e. more than 40 on a daily basis) for all of this year and most of last year.

But as of last week, the new lows have drastically fallen to well under 40 for several straight days while the new 52-week highs have exceeded the lows by least a 3-to-1 ratio, which is the sign of a normal, healthy market. (In fact, this has been the strongest showing of breadth on the Big Board of the year to date.)

In view of the encouraging technical developments of recent weeks, I'm placing a buy rating on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The large short interest buildup in the small cap universe (particularly in the banks) should serve as additional fuel for the Russell as the bull market that began last fall continues to unfold.