Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ralph Lauren: Mega Brand Facing Competition

Jun. 09, 2023 8:09 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
991 Followers

Summary

  • Ralph Lauren Corporation faces slowing demand and tightening margins due to increased competition and changing fashion trends.
  • RL has adapted to shifts in the industry, such as e-commerce and fast fashion, but struggles to exploit this to improve growth.
  • Ralph Lauren's brand strength and potential for global expansion offer opportunities for growth, but it is too early to say if growth has fully returned.
  • Margins are good, but the slide in recent years is a concerning trend.
  • The company is trading in line with its historical average, which looks appropriate based on its current circumstances.

Polo Ralph Lauren clothing store

Robert Way

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Although RL has a strong brand, the company has faced increased competition, contributing to slowing demand and tightening margins.
  • We do believe current fashion trends are favorable to RL but this
Chart
Data by YCharts

Ralph Lauren pronounciation

Ralph Lauren - Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Ralph Lauren

Brand interest (Google Trends)

Ralph Lauren

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
991 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.