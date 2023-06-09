Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amundi: Scope Of Partnerships Impacting AUM

Jun. 09, 2023 8:21 AM ETAmundi S.A. (AMDUF)ALIZF, ALIZY, AZIHF, AZIHY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • UniCredit is reportedly reducing Amundi funds. Analysts suggest that UniCredit's relationship is deteriorating, making a renewal of their agreement difficult.
  • We provided a comps analysis with Allianz, and we prefer the German insurance company (higher profits, lower valuation, and GEO diversification).
  • At a similar P/E estimate, we decided to start Amundi coverage with a neutral rating.

Exterior view of the headquarters building of the Amundi group, Paris, France

HJBC

Here at the Lab, today we decided to provide a comprehensive deep-dive into Amundi (OTCPK:AMDUF) with a comps analysis with the PIMCO/Allianz division. We have a good overview of the asset management field and it is important to report

Amundi shareholders

Amundi shareholders

Amundi partnerships

Amundi partnerships

Amundi AuM

Amundi AuM

Amundi Cost/Income ratio

Amundi Cost/Income ratio

Allianz AuM GEO split

Allianz AuM GEO split

Allianz AuM operating profit

Allianz AuM operating profit

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.05K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.