Palantir: The Rise Of A 'Recession-Resistant' Tech Titan
Summary
- Palantir's growth rates are starting to stabilize. H2 2023 could positively impress investors.
- Palantir is "recession-resistant" because its customer base is mostly large enterprises and the US government.
- The stock is not cheap, but I believe that its future cash flows make it a price worthwhile paying.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Deep Value Returns. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has all the chances to retain its momentum and extend the rally of its stock with the release of its new AI platform ("AIP"), scaling its business, and creating additional shareholder value, while also demonstrating growth, profitability, and success in government and commercial sectors, making it an attractive investment opportunity with a promising growth story.
Why Palantir? Why Now?
A few weeks ago I said,
Palantir is a stock that I recommended at $10 to DVR. It fell back to $7.50 promptly and I broke my rule of selling when the stock falls 20%. Pushing beyond my stop-loss.
Why did I break this rule? Because I just didn't want to give up my cherished idea. Yes, there's a certain amount of commitment bias, but at the same time, I recognized that pessimism in the market in the past 2 months has been so loud, that I wasn't sure that Palantir was being given enough merit by investors.
The world is intent on decoupling from the de-globalization trend. This is very real and happening. This de-globalization will lead to mounting geopolitical tensions.
Case in point, a few weeks ago we saw the news that Micron (MU) may struggle to sell some of its chips in China. The market was quick to disregard this concern, but the concern is lurking. And rapidly rising. Even if the market isn't talking about this. You'd have to be deaf and blind to believe that the de-globalization trend isn't real.
Moving on, Palantir's position in the AI market and its recent launch of the Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP") provide a significant opportunity for the company to outperform in the second half of 2023.
Leveraging its expertise in data analytics and its long-standing presence in the industry, Palantir aims to monetize AI and expand its customer base by offering large language models for private data sets. This strategic move is expected to drive growth and contribute to the company's overall success in the evolving AI landscape.
I maintain that the most important aspect of any healthy business is growth in the company's customer base.
I say this in nearly every analysis you read from me.
What you see above is a reflection of this, with Palantir's customers increasing from 277 in last year's Q1 2022 to 391 in the most recently reported quarter. Every quarter, Palantir's customer base increases by small increments.
Revenue Growth Rates Will Turn Higher in H2 2023
To summarize my core bull investment case: Palantir's business is stabilizing. And on the back of this stabilization will come a "fresh" investor base.
Over the past couple of years, Palantir's growth rates fizzled out, and that worried investors. Also, its share price collapsed, which put many investors off the name.
But with time, the business has stabilized and there's more predictable growth, at somewhere around mid-10s% CAGR.
PLTR Stock Valuation -- Priced at 45x Non-GAAP EPS
Let me be frank, Palantir is not a cheap stock.
Palantir's non-GAAP EPS is priced at approximately 45x, which makes it relatively pricey. Furthermore, it is worth noting that a significant portion of its non-GAAP profits stems from stock-based compensation.
Nevertheless, it is evident that Palantir enjoys robust partnerships with influential entities in the United States, and these partners are experiencing rapid growth.
Additionally, as I have emphasized repeatedly, the most reliable indicator of a company's potential is its customer growth rates. As long as the platform continues to attract an increasing number of customers, I will not be overly harsh in assessing a stock based solely on its valuation.
The Bottom Line
Palantir presents a compelling investment thesis as a "recession-resistant" business with increasing US customer contacts.
The company is focused on deploying large language models and developing its strong connections with key partners to position it for future growth.
While Palantir's stock valuation may appear high, customer growth rates and the potential of AI technology drive the bullish case for the company.
What's more, the business is far from dead. Everyone wants to buy a cheap business at a discount and to allow it to compound for a long time. I believe that Palantir will be around for many years to come. But I don't believe we'll see its share price stay around $15 per share for a prolonged period of time.
The feedback I get from people is that they'll wait until the stock dips lower to where it was a few weeks ago. I retort, who cares what the price was? All that matters is where the price is headed.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.