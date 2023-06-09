Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

A few years back, John Malone, he of the Liberty Media empire, thought it wise to arrange a corporate marriage between Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) and the linear (but soon to pivot to over-the-top) channel Starz. Streaming was the hot game in town, Wall Street was handing out multiples for subscriber expansion at the expense of actual GAAP profits, and the idea of synergy between a streamer and a scrappy studio made all the sense in the world.

While time will often create value in the marketplace, it can yield the opposite, more entropic effect by virtue of its own definition...and, in this case, the latter turned out to be the prevailing case. The studio with a reputation for being scrappy, for being the ultimate platform-agnostic arms dealer, just couldn't get behind the whole concept of exclusivity; instead, it valued its independence more than it valued the subscribers-at-all-costs mentality.

There was nothing more attractive in the world for streamers at the height of their spending prowess than to buy a few mansions and a few Silicon Valley startup positions for talent and its respective agent/manager/publicist ecosystem via their bids to buyout backends and beyond...everyone was getting rich off other people's money, and it was as if Netflix (NFLX) was Sumner Redstone and Adam Sandler was one of the late media mogul's many female companions.

And, so, we now come to the inflection point in the streaming skirmishes where Disney's (DIS) corporate board switched up CEOs, swapping out of Bob Chapek in favor of Bob Iger, and engaged a new stance of being risk-on in terms of churn as opposed to risk-on in terms of losses and content spending.

All of that brings us to Lions Gate's fourth-quarter earnings report and conference call, delivered last month on May 25.

We'll get to the perspective aspects, but let's first agree that the numbers were relatively solid.

We can also perhaps agree that the main thesis continues to be the separation of streamer/studio and that reading between any of the lines in the conference call yields the same conclusion: Lions Gate continues to be a speculative bet on a takeover.

There was a beat of both GAAP/adjusted EPS, with GAAP loss of $0.42 per share coming in ahead by two pennies, but with a wide beat of over thirty cents for the adjusted $0.21 per-share profit. For the quarter, cash from operations was positive at $13 million, a small amount perhaps, but a lot better than the full-year use of cash which calculated out to well over $100 million (although a lot better than the comparable twelve-month use of over $600 million). Adjusted free cash flow for the fiscal year was $55 million versus $70 million. The adjustments take into account the repayment of loans and tax credits, as there are timing issues in terms of when they hit and the relationship with GAAP accounting rules. Either way, it's important to note that, in this stage of Lions Gate's corporate life, speculative investors are looking past the cash-flow figures, adjusted or otherwise (I tend to look at the net operational cash myself for the most part, although I see the logic of the adjustments), as there are other main ideas at play with the studio/streamer (especially one that is still finding its footing after the intervention of SARS-CoV-2 at the height of its viral powers).

The first perhaps being the library. For the past twelve months, the catalogue took in $884 million, which the release says is a record. Indeed, I'm glad to be seeing 8-handles on the revenue instead of the 7-handle TTM figures I was getting used to; I have to wonder if $900 million is around the corner. It very well might be, given all the free-advertising-supported-streaming-television-platform proliferation in the over-the-top marketplace (also, content may see incremental upticks in demand because of the Hollywood strikes). Lions Gate has a lot of impressive trademarks within its vaults; during the call, CEO Jon Feltheimer bragged about a deal with Quentin Tarantino for a few entries in the director's filmography. This asset may be key toward the goal of attracting a buyer, as streaming exclusivity has given way to licensing and theatrical sequels/reboots/remakes as ways to enhance media shareholder value. The cool thing about having an 18,000-product library in the streaming/FAST age is that so many platforms are in need of content, and the terms can be flexible, whether it be straight monetary licensing or the receipt of money when viewers actually activate the content. Add in traditional cable channels and broadcast-station chains, as well as digital networks, and one can understand how Lions Gate is well-positioned for the global demand for entertainment.

Lions Gate also has, as we have discussed here prior, a thriving film strategy that will see the impact from a couple big projects this year. First there is the already released John Wick sequel from March. That film has grossed around $426 million worldwide, with $186 million coming from the domestic multiplex. That's the best performance so far; the films continue to steadily grow in grosses. Joy Ride from Seth Rogen's Point Grey company (and presumably born from his deal with the studio) arrives in July and will hopefully be an edgy hit not dissimilar to some of his past cinematic outings (e.g., Superbad). This November will mark the release of the Hunger Games prequel, and the Halloween season will celebrate the next Saw gore-show. These big-name properties will assist in creating a bit of amnesia for shareholders in terms of a misfire with the recent smaller project, Are You Their God? It's Me Margaret, what was initially a highly-anticipated adaptation of the famous Judy Blume tome. I concede I thought this would be more successful, perhaps entering the upper levels of the zeitgeist if the reaction/timing was right, but it wasn't; it's only made about $20 million worldwide. However, as I have been reminded in the past by readers, Lions Gate management knows how to process this kind of lower-risk investment through its ecosystem of distribution and maximize profits. That's always been the famous thing about this company - it insists on managing risk at all levels (e.g., co-financing projects with outside money) and counts on a few films here and there to outperform and add overall value. Myself, I have always thought the company should be more risk-on with films, but it certainly is a sound methodology for management as it waits for an eventual buyout post-Starz-spin. But Q4 saw a 25% increase in studio revenue to $820 million, with segment income reaching over $120 million for a nearly 50% gain, so things seem to be working out (the library, again, helped out).

Television should also be seen as a positive for a buyout thesis. Although the stats went down this quarter, because of inevitable timing issues (related in part to product delivery) which cause variations for reporting periods, the company has been successful in achieving renewals of its offerings on various platforms and in generating a strong pipeline from all its various partnerships with outside producers. It is this connection to Hollywood, and the valuable slate that is the result, that buyers will be looking at; sometimes companies want to round out their offerings, even if they are not desperate for product. Years ago I recall Paramount buying the library/development slate of the old DreamWorks SKG because it needed product for the marketplace on a quick schedule - Lions Gate can also get a media company to market in a similarly efficient manner.

While the company gears up for the finale of its Starz ownership, it's worth reviewing how this can unlock value for Lions Gate's studio portion. An illustrative example would be the project The Continental, which is based in the Wick universe. One would figure that, on a logical basis, Starz would be the home for the show. That's how synergy is supposed to work, correct? A studio that owns a streamer is going to take its A-rated content and power said streamer with exclusive placement of said content.

But, oh, you would be wrong! I suppose I was, too, as I naively believed that once Starz came into the portfolio, things would change for Lions Gate; the DNA, in fact, would change for the whole model. The studio would become an assembly line of production that would feed content to Starz on an ongoing, consistent basis.

Problem is, I underestimated the idea that Lions Gate is, in its nature, intrinsically, a company that doesn't want to remain monogamous with one distribution partner, subsidiary direct-to-consumer or otherwise. It turned out to be a smart move from the viewpoint of Wall Street's current opinion on streaming entities, but back when Starz and Lions Gate came together - and with all that debt, remember - one could be blamed for assuming Starz would be the priority. We know different, now - you can't change the arms-dealer nature, the mentality of the content mercenary. So, for that Continental show, the plan is to place it on Comcast's (CMCSA) Peacock and Amazon's (AMZN) video platform, the latter for some international markets. When I had first read that news item I was a bit surprised, and also not surprised, as by then, the writing had been on the wall for what Feltheimer really wanted from his asset collection...and no, it definitely wasn't Starz.

So, where are we at right now? Well, price action could be better, but this is often the case with LGF... a pop on earnings news, then a retracement, with investors left scratching their collective heads.

Even so, it does merit some further consideration. The 52-week range on the stock is roughly $5 to $12, and the shares are notorious for not following through on technical upswings. Such is the problem with something that feels at times like a deep-value stock, one that also needs to have that value unlocked by a buyout bid.

But, what is Wall Street saying here, ultimately; what's the message?

It may be that the company wants Feltheimer to ramp up whatever behind-the-scenes dog-and-pony shows he's been promoting to potential buyers.

Fair enough, and obviously he is as frustrated as the rest of us with the price action. With the separation, things should begin to look up, but going back to an earlier point, he may want to rethink some of his risk-management on the film side and focus on innovation wherever possible. As an example, let's consider the Saw series. The original film famously cost $1.5 million (or thereabouts) to make. It obviously was an experiment that worked out well. Feltheimer could challenge his creatives to film a sequel, or perhaps a newly-imagined iteration, for some similar lower budget (if $1.5 million is pushing it, then maybe something around $3/$4 million). Blair Witch back in 2016, a sequel to the 1999 initial entry, had a cost of $5 million and generated $45 million of worldwide theatrical revenue. Deriving new projects from existing high-end IP that are placed on the low-end of the budgetary spectrum could drive positive economic returns; why, for instance, couldn't a Hunger Games project produce a spin-off that cost $40 million instead of the original's $80 million...or even for less, depending on how a hypothetical storyline was structured (even superhero product can be restructured to keep costs down: the Joker film was estimated to have a budget of $70 million)?

From a valuation standpoint, SA indicates that the shares may not be as cheap as they were based on some relative metrics.

However, I can't say this particular downgrade is scaring me off the stock. As an SA article points out, there are different ways to think about Lions Gate in the overall context of improving scenarios. For me, I think, as time goes on, the company will continue to finetune its movie slate and will benefit from theaters being in a better position post-SARS. And with the Starz spin-off, one has to assume a benefit going forward just from the fact of a deletion of an arguable distraction. A couple more things to point out: the forward price/cash-flow received an A- rating at the time of this writing, and the price/sales also rated highly.

The catalyst, ultimately, has to come from management. And the catalyst that management must proselytize to the market is, once again, that library.

But what is a library at this stage of the streaming wars? Would Apple (AAPL) want a library for its own +-streaming product? Probably not, as right now, it only produces original stuff for the most part, or acquires new product such as movie projects.

And other streamers are looking at how much licensing costs. If it isn't a new series driving new sign-ups or retaining old ones, then there may be a question as to the net worth of a collection of filmed entertainment.

Libraries, though, will always be strategically sound assets to most. Intellectual properties can always serve as source material for continuations, and the source material itself can be syndicated on existing platforms; just look at how Lions Gate continues to mint money at better margins from its own archives. Even if big tech or media conglomerates might have second thoughts - and even they can use more content rather than less as a general rule - private equity may surely step in with a bid. As we begin to reach the later stages of the bear market, a library like Lions Gate will be considered a buy (if not sooner, of course).

An article was brought to my attention in a previous comments section. It discusses the valuation from a Rosenblatt Securities analyst for the company: he figures that the library itself is worth more than the company as a whole. He pegs the stat at $5.5 billion, which would be 6x the revenue from the asset (this article's stats seem to indicate agreement with the analyst, including a justification for significant goodwill premium). At this point, a sum/parts analysis being higher than current market cap/enterprise value seems instinctually correct.

Wall Street wants some sort of shake-up, and it might be this: instead of lowering content volume, increase it, but consider the multiplex as the direct-to-consumer platform, not the DTC you currently own (and soon will spin away from) or the ones of your competitors; get as much IP into theaters as possible, even if risk increases. It's the opposite of telling Disney that it needs to focus on quality over quantity; Lions Gate should, instead, communicate its value to investors via content...and lots of it.

So, what we have here is something we might call John Wick vs. Starz...that could be the title form for any media company, you just need to change the content example. Super Mario vs. Peacock. Guardians of the Galaxy vs. D+. Even Netflix could use a theatrical strategy, but until the company gets pressured by churn in a more significant manner, its first-mover advantage (and you have to admit, that company has one heck of a first-mover advantage) will induce a sort of sloth approach to such pivoting.

I hope to hear more commentary from Feltheimer as the Starz spin approaches, and what potential buyers for either the streamer, or Lions Gate the studio portion, or both, currently exist. I hope he articulates more bullet points about the movie strategy, ones that include a more risk-on species of corporate courage as opposed to one based on total amortization in the after-market distribution channels. The journey to the long-awaited buyout continues, and it is beginning to resemble a Stephen-King fantasy cycle; I'm confident we'll get there, but always regard this stock as a speculative purchase on such thesis.