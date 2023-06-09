Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lions Gate Entertainment's Q4: 'John Wick' Vs. Starz

Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Lions Gate Entertainment's Q4 earnings report showed a beat of both GAAP/adjusted EPS, with a wide beat of over thirty cents for the adjusted $0.21 per-share profit.
  • The company's library took in a record $884 million in the past twelve months, with potential to reach $900 million due to the proliferation of free-advertising-supported-streaming-television-platforms.
  • Lions Gate is well-positioned for the global demand for entertainment, with an 18,000-product library and a thriving film strategy that includes a couple of big projects this year.
  • The eventual full separation of Starz will eliminate a distraction.
  • The primary reason to speculate on this stock is based on a takeover possibility.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate"s "John Wick: Chapter 4" - Arrivals

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

A few years back, John Malone, he of the Liberty Media empire, thought it wise to arrange a corporate marriage between Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) and the linear (but soon to pivot to

This article was written by

Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.73K Followers
I have previously written articles for The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and AOLs BloggingStocks.I also write fiction. I have stories published at Nikki Finke's Hollywood Dementia site, including "The Streaming Service," "The Screenwriterman," "Mygalomorph" and "Spielberg's Last Film."Here is a link to my YA book, "Abner Wilcox Thornberry and The Witch of Wall Street."This is a collection of short horror stories: Tales From Salem, Mass.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.