AMLP: Everyone Who Owns This Energy ETF Needs To Consider An Alternative

Jun. 09, 2023 8:36 AM ETAlerian MLP ETF (AMLP)EPD, ET, MLPA, MLPX, MMP, PAA, WES4 Comments
David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
28 Followers

Summary

  • Alerian MLP is an ETF that tracks midstream MLPs and offers a high, consistent yield of about 7.9%.
  • AMLP is very similar to another MLP ETF, MLPA, but charges twice as much for management.
  • Due to the higher management fees and lack of unique offerings, I rate AMLP a Sell.

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

The Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is an ETF that tracks the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index. It offers exposure to US MLPs that get most of their cash flow from midstream activities. Because of the nature of midstream MLPs, AMLP has

AMLP's top 10 holdings

AMLP's

MLPA and AMLP overlap

MLPA and AMLP overlap (etfrc.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

AMLP and MLPA dividend comparison

AMLP and MLPA dividend comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

AMLP vs MLPA

AMLP vs MLPA (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
28 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs,  primarily in the energy sector. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

