Anatoly Morozov

The year 2023 has been pretty good thus far for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), a developer of organic light-emitting diode or OLED technologies and materials for the display industry, at least in terms of how the stock has done. The stock has gained 37.1% YTD in 2023, which is better than most. However, the rally has lost steam and the stock has become rather listless as of late. Still, it appears there is more clarity now as to what the stock seems intent on doing. Why will be covered next.

The charts suggest a new trend is in place

The chart below shows how OLED has lost steam in 2023. The stock did very well in Q1, but Q2 has been a different story so far. The stock has gained 37.1% YTD, but all the gains can be attributed to the first quarter with nothing to show for the second quarter. In fact, Q2 got off to a bad start with a long decline in April that only ended on May 3 with the stock hitting an intraday low of $125.98 on that day.

A rally in May helped push the stock back up until May 30 when it topped out at $157.50. This may not have been a coincidence. Recall how the stock topped out at $155.91 on March 31 after an uptrend that started last year. It appears there is resistance in the $152.50-157.50 region because the stock has struggled to get past this region with numerous failed attempts in the last three months as shown below.

Source: finviz.com

Similarly, it's probably not a coincidence the stock bottomed at $125.98 on May 3 since this was not the first time the stock bottomed in the $125-130 region. The stock actually spent quite a bit of time in January and February in or around this price level. Recall, for instance, how the stock's pullback in February came to a halt in this region after the stock got as low as $125.38 on February 24, which is $0.60 below the May 3 low. All this suggests the presence of support in the $125-130 region.

The trend from early November to late March was for the stock to move higher in an uptrend, but it now looks like sideways action is to be expected. The stock appears to be hemmed in between support in the $125-130 region and resistance in the $152.50-157.50 region, in effect creating a horizontal trading channel some may want to use to their advantage. For instance, a suitable strategy would be to be a buyer when the stock gets close to support and to get out when the stock gets close to resistance. This can be repeated for as long as the trading channel exists.

Why some may have reservations about OLED

As mentioned previously, the stock bounced on May 3, which was not any other day. May 3 happens to be the day OLED released its most recent earnings report. This report came in mixed with a number of positives, but there were also some negatives to be noted. OLED surpassed estimates by $0.01 with GAAP EPS of $0.83 in Q1 FY2023, although this still represents a decline of 39% QoQ and 21% YoY. Earnings fell along with gross margin, which was negatively affected by expenses associated with the Shannon facility and an inventory provision of $3.3M.

On the other hand, revenue declined by 22.8% QoQ and 13.3% YoY to $130.47M, below the $135.2M expected. Material sales contributed $70.2M, royalty and license fees accounted for $55.2M and the remaining $5.1M came from contract research services. OLED ended the quarter with $646.1M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and no long-term debt. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2023.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) Q1 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 Q1 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 130,467 169,032 150,470 (22.82%) (13.29%) Gross margin 75% 82% 78% (700bps) (300bps) Operating income 45,368 83,083 62,250 (45.39%) (27.12%) Net income 39,839 65,134 49,970 (38.84%) (20.27%) EPS 0.83 1.36 1.05 (38.97%) (20.95%) Click to enlarge

Source: OLED Form 8-K

Overall, Q1 was not a good quarter for OLED with a number of troubling signs. However, OLED was able to calm nerves by reiterating its previous guidance, which calls for FY2023 revenue of $550-600M. This guidance suggests that while OLED is in the midst of a downturn due to weaker demand, a recovery is not far away with the numbers expected to get better. The outlook calls for a stronger second half than the first half of the year. From the Q1 earnings call:

"So yes, in terms of the quarter, I mean, as we said in the release, it really did play out in line with our expectations. So there really wasn't anything out of the ordinary that we saw in Q1. And the reaffirmation of guidance for the year is evidence that I think what we're seeing and hearing from customers for the rest of the year is also in line with those expectations and what we had originally planned. I think it's certainly expected to be a second half weighted story. We do it first half to be lighter. And I think you're seeing that in the Q1 result. But everything we're hearing from the customers is really consistent with where we were back in February as well."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2023 earnings call can be found here.

Accordingly, consensus estimates expect GAAP EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $129.1M in Q2 FY2023, or $1.59 on revenue of $259.6M in the first half, a sequential decline in line with seasonal patterns. But once Q2 is done, the numbers are expected to get better, resulting in GAAP EPS of $3.49-3.96 on revenue of $565-578M in FY2023.

In comparison, OLED earned $3.87 on revenue of $553.5M in FY2021 and $4.40 on revenue of $616.6M in FY2022, the latter representing record highs. Furthermore, the numbers are expected to get even better the following year with estimates projecting GAAP EPS of $3.75-6.21 on revenue of $615-807M in FY2024.

These projections are in part based on bullish long-term prospects for the OLED industry. At the moment, the market for LCD and OLED display panels is in a slump, which has negatively affected OLED as shown in the latest earnings report, but the long-term forecasts still see the OLED market expanding in the coming years.

For instance, a recent industry report predicts the OLED market will grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from $54.63B in 2023 to $136.49B in 2030. It's true the OLED market faces competition in the form of advanced LCD technology, such as miniLED and microLED, but display panels utilizing OLED technology are believed to hold their own in the market for display panels thanks to their innate advantages, which include lower power consumption and superior picture quality.

OLED comes at a premium

OLED has its strengths as a company, which include relatively highs margins and a leading position in the OLED industry, especially with its extensive patent portfolio, but it is also a company that trades at a premium. The table below shows some of the multiples OLED trades at. For instance, OLED trades at 39 times forward GAAP earnings with a trailing P/E of 35.4. In comparison, the median in the sector are 24.2x and 25.1x respectively. Most would agree with the notion that OLED does not come cheap.

OLED Market cap $7.00B Enterprise value $6.39B Revenue ("ttm") $596.6M EBITDA $290.8M Trailing GAAP P/E 35.41 Forward GAAP P/E 39.05 PEG GAAP 3.92 Price/sales 11.76 Price/book 5.39 EV/sales 10.71 Trailing EV/EBITDA 21.98 Forward EV/EBITDA 26.20 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investor takeaways

A previous article from mid-March concluded that even though OLED was in an uptrend at that time, the stock rally was in need of a break. The market seems to have agreed with this conclusion as the stock has essentially gone sideways since the end of March. Therefore, I remain neutral on OLED, especially with recent developments showing this to be justified.

The stock seems to be in a trading channel, being hemmed in between support and resistance, which is likely to frustrate shareholders, but which may also be of interest for those who are interested in knowing when it is a good time to enter and when it is a good time to exit a stock. The existence of a trading channel makes things easier, but keep in mind that channels do not last forever.

Still, while some may want to focus on OLED as a short-term play using charts, others may want to keep track of OLED from a more fundamental standpoint. There are a number of reasons why some may be interested in OLED. OLED holds a large number of patents related to OLED technology, which explains why royalty and license fees accounts for a large portion of OLED's revenue.

OLED also supplies materials needed for the manufacture of OLED display panels, which means OLED stands to benefit if the OLED market expands the way some industry reports predict it will in the coming years. True, the OLED market is currently struggling with weak demand, which is the primary reason the quarterly numbers have declined recently, but there's no denying that if the OLED market rises, OLED should as well. And if current projections are accurate, the industry rebound could come next year.

On the other hand, while some may not have a problem with paying a premium for a stock like OLED, others may be more hesitant. Multiples are very much on the high side for OLED. In addition, the future of OLED is not written in stone, but up for discussion. OLED can currently count on a number of advantages compared to LCD technology, but it is possible some or all of these advantages could shrink in the coming years when a new generation of LCD technology enters the market, if not disappear entirely.

There is stiff competition out there for OLED and that should not be forgotten when deciding whether it's worth paying a high multiple for a stock. There is always a certain degree of uncertainty when it comes to determining whether a certain technology will truly come into its own or whether it is overtaken by some alternative technology. Combine this with the fact that OLED is a fairly expensive stock, especially with the current slump in the market for display panels, and it becomes easier to understand why long OLED is not a slam dunk, at least at this time.

Bottom line, OLED may be of interest to those who are skilled at navigating the lows and the highs in the stock and have no issue with using charts to help them out. Others, on the other hand, may want to stay on the sidelines. The stock has rallied for months, but that has also pushed up valuations. Combine high valuations, an uncertain industry outlook and recent chart patterns that suggest the stock is likely to head sideways for a while and there is not much to get excited about. On the contrary, there is every reason to stay on hold for now.