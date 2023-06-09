Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Universal Display: A New Trend May Have Revealed Itself

Jun. 09, 2023 8:44 AM ETUniversal Display Corporation (OLED)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • The stock appears to be caught between support and resistance, which may bother some, but which could also present opportunities for others.
  • OLED is dealing with an industry slump, but the quarterly numbers are expected to get better with a recovery thought to be on the horizon.
  • OLED has its strengths, but multiples may make buyers think twice, especially if long-term prospects are accounted for.
  • OLED may present some short-term opportunities for traders, but investors will likely have to remain patient for a while.

Fluorescent organic materials of red, yellow and green color for production OLED inside glass bottle in UV light.Organic light emitting diode.

Anatoly Morozov

The year 2023 has been pretty good thus far for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), a developer of organic light-emitting diode or OLED technologies and materials for the display industry, at least in terms of how the stock has

OLED chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.72K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.