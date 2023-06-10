Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why AT&T Is A Great Buy After The Rumor

Jun. 10, 2023 2:00 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)AMZN, TMUS, VZ1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • T stock prices have been recently hammered by the AMZN market rumors, triggering highly attractive entry points for income-seeking investors.
  • AMZN may eventually introduce a MVNO strategy at a break-even price of $10, similar to other asset-light players such as Mint Telecom and Consumer Cellular.
  • While no one knows what will happen in the far future, it is unlikely that the e-commerce giant will enter this space for now, with representatives already debunking the speculation.
  • However, T may continue their underperformance ahead, due to their elevated capex and long-term debts.
  • Therefore, while we rate both T & VZ stocks as great buys at these depressed levels, investors that dollar cost average here must also adjust expectations accordingly.

Businessman breaking through light blue paper with money in fist, closeup

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

We have previously covered AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in April 2023 here. At that time, the stock has been wrongfully sold-off, since its free cash flow generation has always been lumpy, depending on the timing of cash

T & VZ 5Y EV/Revenue and NTM Market Cap/ FCF

S&P Capital IQ

T, VZ, & TMUS 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

