Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Presents at Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: The Age of AI (Transcript)

Jun. 09, 2023 7:58 AM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.02K Followers

Start Time: 11:00 January 1, 0000 11:42 AM ET

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: The Age of AI

June 08, 2023, 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Rubin - CFO

Suresh Vittal - Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities

Blair Abernethy

Good morning, everyone. It's Blair Abernethy, software analyst with Rosenblatt back again here this time with Alteryx. From Alteryx, we have Suresh Vittal who is the Chief Product Officer of the business as well as Kevin Rubin, the CFO. Thanks, gentlemen, for joining us this morning.

Suresh Vittal

Good morning. Thank you.

Kevin Rubin

Good morning. Great to be here.

Blair Abernethy

So we've had a lot of companies in the last, since day two and obviously AI has been a tremendously important topic and becoming much more so and certainly was a big topic at your user conference a week and a half ago. Maybe before we dive into AI, Suresh, could you just maybe give us a little high level for some people who may not be that familiar with Alteryx as to what the company does, its core products, and then sort of your background? Because you've just joined the company in the last two years, and certainly made a lot of changes since you joined.

Suresh Vittal

Yes. Thanks for the question, Blair. Yes, I've been at the company for just over two years, Chief Product Officer, responsible for product and engineering and design. Came to Alteryx from Adobe where I was kind of running products for the digital experience portion of the business. Alteryx and kind of a little brief overview, our goal is to make it easy for everyone in the organization to be able to discover actionable insights from every piece of the data that they have. And we call this approach, this philosophy analytics for

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.