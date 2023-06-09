Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vital Energy: Lowering The Breakeven More

Jun. 09, 2023 9:23 AM ETVital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vital Energy, Inc. management continues to increase the percentage of oil produced as a way of increasing market-demanded free cash flow.
  • First quarter production benefitted from less neighboring operator interference.
  • A small acquisition combined with better-than-expected production has allowed management to increase full year guidance.
  • Vital Energy continues to acquire acreage relatively close to operated legacy acreage that has a higher percentage of oil production.
  • Howard County acreage is the most profitable. However, the popularity of that acreage has led management to acquire oil-rich acreage elsewhere.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) had legacy acreage in an area with a fairly high breakeven because not enough oil was produced from the wells and the production became gassier over time. The new management continues to move West

Vital Energy Production Summary For The First Quarter 2023

Vital Energy Production Summary For The First Quarter 2023 (Vital Energy First Quarter 2023, Update Press Release April 10, 2023)

Vital Energy Summary Of Howard County Well Production Characteristics

Vital Energy Summary Of Howard County Well Production Characteristics (Vital Energy Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Vital Energy Comparison Of Driftwood Performance Characteristics To Other Acquisition Performance Characteristics

Vital Energy Comparison Of Driftwood Performance Characteristics To Other Acquisition Performance Characteristics (Vital Energy Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Vital Energy Additional Acquisition

Vital Energy Additional Acquisition (Vital Energy Delaware Basin Acquisition Presentation)

This article was written by

Long Player
18.73K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualification.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

