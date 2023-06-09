jittawit.21

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) depends on the economy's strength and the underlying commodity prices essential to its products. This leads to much variability in revenue and profitability. But the company is well-managed and has a safe dividend payment. The stock's beta suggests that its price will be influenced by the volatility in the market. Investors should use any increase in the market volatility to their advantage and sell puts (preferably cash-secured) with a strike price of $100 or below to generate an income and acquire Westlake at a compelling valuation which would create long-term wealth.

Both price and volume declines threaten revenue and profitability

In Q1 2023, for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the company registered sales of $3.35 billion, down 17% y/y from the same quarter in 2022, when it booked $4.05 billion in revenue. The Performance and Essential Materials [PEM] segment saw its average sale price decline by 3%, while the Home and Infrastructure Products [HIP] segment saw an average sale price decrease of 2%. In Q4 2022, the company saw its sales decline by nearly 6%. The PEM segment saw its average price drop by 9% and volume drop by 4% y/y in Q4 2022. The PEM segment has suffered greatly due to price declines (Exhibit 1) in recent quarters. Investors must watch for commentary surrounding price and demand stabilization in the upcoming quarters to see any stabilization in revenue.

Despite these pressures on its business, the company has managed to improve its gross margin Q/Q (Exhibit 2). It registers a 23.6% gross margin in the March 2023 quarter compared to 17.1% in December 2022. The operating margins showed considerable improvement Q/Q, rising from 10.9% in December to 16% in March. The company has averaged 23.4% in gross margin and 19% in operating margin over the past decade (Exhibit 3). The company could see its margins improve as the economic conditions improve over the coming year.

Westlake Corporation Quarterly Price & Volume Change (Westlake Corporation Earnings Press Releases, Author Compilation)

Westlake Corporation Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Westlake Corporation Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Attractive valuation for a long-term investor

The stock has lost some slight momentum over the past three months, losing 1.2%. Over the past year, the stock has lost 13.35% over the past year, while the Materials sector has lost 15.1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index has gained 3.9%, and the NASDAQ has gained 10% over the past year.

The stock trades at a forward GAAP PE of 11x compared to the materials sector median of 13.4x. The Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) companies trade at a weighted average PE of 14.3x. Clearly, Westlake is undervalued.

A discounted cash flow model estimates the per-share equity value at $130 (Exhibit 4). This model assumes a revenue growth rate of 3%, a free cash flow margin of 9.9%, its average over the past decade, and a discount rate of 10%. The stock trades at $116. However, this model uses pre-tax cash flows, and the after-tax value will be lower. The variability in its cash flows during a drop in demand or economic volatility may be the primary reason behind Westlake's low valuation.

Westlake Corporation Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Over the past decade, the company's free cash flow margin has shown a high standard deviation of 4.4% (Exhibit 6). The company has registered much higher quarterly free cash flow margins averaging 13.7% since September 2020, possibly due to the strong demand during the pandemic. But its free cash flows were also volatile during these good quarters (Exhibit 5). The company carries a total debt of $4.8 billion and net debt (after cash) of $2.4 billion. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 1.2x, a manageable debt ratio. So, given its balance sheet strength, its cost of capital may be lower than 10%, which is the discount rate used in the model. A lower discount rate would increase the company's valuation.

Westlake Quarterly Free Cash Flow Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Westlake Corporation Annual Free Cash Flow Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Buy the stock using a cash-secured put strategy

From a long-term perspective, the stock is attractively valued. But investors should be patient and use any market volatility to acquire the stock. You can sell cash-secured puts during volatile markets and when the stock is under pressure. The July 21 $100 strike price put last traded for $1.25 (Exhibit 7). The put price is 1.25% yield for about six weeks. These put prices could jump if the stock's volatility increases. The S&P VIX Index (VIX) is at 13.65, its lowest level since March 2020, the start of the pandemic-driven lockdowns that increased market volatility and pushed stocks lower. The markets are too docile, but multiple risks abound, from inflation to the war in Ukraine and geopolitical tensions that could increase the volatility.

The stock has a beta of 1.24; Westlake Corporation's stock will move more than the stock. If the market changes by 1%, the stock is expected, on average, to change by 1.24%. Given the stock's beta, expecting it to be more volatile when the market's volatility increases is reasonable. In short, long-term investors may rejoice if the put gets assigned, especially at or below a $100 strike price.

Westlake Corporation July 21 Expiration Puts (Seeking Alpha)

A small but safe dividend

The stock yields 1.28%, low compared to the Materials sector's forward yield of 2.2%. The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VOO) has a higher yield of 1.54%. The company has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 11.2% over the past five years, while the sector median is 8.1%. The company's dividend is extremely safe, with an ultra-low payout ratio of 9.8%. They paid $177 million in dividends over the past twelve months but generated $3.2 billion in operating cash flows. Even after paying its dividend and CapEx, the company had over $1.9 billion in cash. The company generates massive cash and can support a much higher payout than 9.8%.

The company spends some of its free cash on repurchasing its shares. The company has spent $636.5 million on buybacks since 2013, reducing its share count from 133.8 to 128.7 million, a reduction of 5.1 million shares, amounting to an average price of $124.80.

Westlake Corporation has high volatility in its revenue and profits, which may be the primary reason for its low valuation. The company generates a lot of cash and offers a low but safe dividend. Currently, market volatility is low, but when it spikes, it may be time to consider the stock.