Finally, The Bear Market Is Over
Summary
- The S&P 500 has risen more than 20% from its low last October, which gives birth to a new bull market.
- The rates of change in high-frequency economic indicators continue to improve, as they have since last summer.
- Investor sentiment is just starting to turn bullish, and Wall Street pundits are likely to follow, which should fuel more demand for risk assets.
Finally, the bear market is over. The S&P 500 closed yesterday with a gain of 20.2% from its October 12, 2022 low, which qualifies as a new bull market. This follows bull market gains for the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrials, and Russell 2000 index. Since last summer I have encouraged investors to focus on rates of change rather than absolute numbers, because markets are always looking forward, while absolute numbers are reflections of the past. Rates of change in the high-frequency economic indicators have seen broad-based improvement, led by inflation, since last summer, which has been the basis for my bullish economic and market forecasts. It remains so to this day.
The bearish consensus has failed to recognize this improvement and continues to do so. Instead, its focus has been on a pre-determined outcome and the dwindling number of data points that may be able to support it. Meanwhile, the market continues to climb the wall of worry, tearing it down brick by brick. An earnings recession, a mini-banking crisis, and the debt-ceiling drama were unsuccessful in undermining the market's uptrend. Now bears suggest that market liquidity will be drained by the Treasury's efforts to replenish its checking account, which will surely send risk asset prices south. I think this is another example of wishful thinking in hopes that bears are not forced to concede defeat, but their numbers should start to dwindle over the coming months, which is likely to fuel more demand for risk assets.
Individual investors, who have been extraordinarily bearish this year, are starting to see the light. In the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, optimism soared over the past three weeks to the highest level since November 2021. I typically use this as a contrarian indicator, but sentiment has been so depressed for so long that I don't see its initial rebound as a warning sign. I think it needs to remain elevated at a higher level for a period of time before it becomes a concern.
The economy continues to grow with the Fed's rate-hike cycle very likely over. The rate of inflation continues to recede, as the labor market remains resilient. The recession in corporate earnings appears to be over, and profit growth looks to now reaccelerate. This is why individual investors are warming to risk assets, and we should see the bearish stance from Wall Street pundits soften as well. Professional positioning remains extremely bearish, which should also provide the market with plenty of fuel to drive prices higher as members of this cohort convert from bear to bull.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
