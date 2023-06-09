Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

June 2023: The Market Today And Where It's Headed

Jun. 09, 2023 9:33 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPXIBM, PINS, VTV, DJI, COMP.IND
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • The stock market in 2023 seems to be primarily influenced by higher interest rates, artificial intelligence, and a renewed focus on balance sheets and cash flow statements.
  • This has resulted in mega-capitalization technology stocks outperforming everything else, driven by their strong fundamentals and exposure to AI trends.
  • In this market, investors should ideally continue to focus on companies with a combination of solid balance sheet, cash flow profile, and credible AI exposure.
  • As the current market context persists, companies should be considered in light of these criteria over the next two quarters.
  • This provides certain names that are tradeable now, such as Pinterest and IBM, and a framework for evaluating others.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Overview

This year’s stock market continues to be a unique one, with a return profile reflecting the multiple significant idiosyncratic forces now playing out in the present. High and increasing interest rates, the arrival of artificial intelligence, and the increasingly important

Seeking Alpha

Seeking

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.08K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.