Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AvidXchange: Leader In The Middle-Market B2B Automation Space

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
118 Followers

Summary

  • AvidXchange Holdings is a dominant player in the middle-market B2B payments sector.
  • AvidXchange's competitive advantage lies in its extensive network of over 220 integrations with accounting/ERP systems, which has been built over a period of two decades.
  • I have a price target of $13 on the stock.

Mid adult smiling Latin businessman in office, using credit card to pay online

Drazen_

Investment Thesis

I consider AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) to be the dominant AP Automation solution in the middle-market B2B payments sector, which I believe has historically been underserved. Compared to small and medium-sized businesses or large enterprises, the middle market faces

B2B Payments TAM

Company Presentation

AVDX Overview

Company Presentation

AVDX Valuation Comp

Ycharts

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
118 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.