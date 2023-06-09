http://www.fotogestoeber.de/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Investment thesis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) reported Q1 FY24 earnings recently, where it surpassed its previously set targets. It has been the third quarter in a row that sales attrition problems resulting from the Auth0 acquisition continued to improve, while cross-selling between different identity products strengthened further.

Amid these positives, the company experienced worsening general business conditions during the quarter. This could have been evidenced in the stagnation of current remaining performance obligations (cRPOs), which management expects to repeat itself in the upcoming Q2 quarter. As cRPO is a good leading indicator of revenues this has sent shares 18% lower the day after the release.

I believe the post-earnings sell-off is overdone, because Okta's medium and long-term growth prospects are still convincing. The company's identity governance solution, Okta Identity Governance (OIG) had a great start, which will be followed by the release of its privileged access management (PAM) solution by the end of this year. Besides, cross-selling between the core workforce identity management (WIM) and customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions is still improving, which paves the way for further customer wins. On the top of these, the government business seems to gain further traction, where another milestone has been the recently earned FedRAMP High Authorization. I believe these trends will be those ones, which shape the fate of the company's share price on the longer run.

On the other hand, management admittedly came out with a conservative guidance for Q2 and for FY24, which assumes further deterioration in business conditions. With this, I believe the upcoming earnings releases have been sufficiently de-risked making shares investable after the post-earnings sell-off. Although I downgrade my previous Strong Buy recommendation to a simple Buy due to short-term uncertainties, I still think that shares provide a good long-term investment at current levels.

Topline growth remains under pressure

Okta reported revenues of $518 million for its Q1 FY24 quarter surpassing the average analyst estimate by a thin margin. This represented a yoy growth rate of 25%, a further decline from 33% just one quarter before. Based on management's Q2 guidance no quick change is expected in this trend as revenues are expected to come in at $534 million at the midpoint representing 18% yoy growth:

Created by author based on company data

This trend is not uncommon nowadays in the SaaS space amid IT budget cuts in a fragile macroeconomic environment. Bad news for Okta has been that the company evidenced further deterioration in this regard, whereas some other companies already began to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

In the case of Okta this deterioration can be evidenced by softening new customer activity, which hit a new low for the past several quarters:

Created by author based on company data

Besides a softening trend in the SMB space management noted that enterprise customers are becoming more cautious with their spending as well. This has resulted in a further declining net retention rate and shortening contract lengths, which put remaining performance obligations (RPO) under pressure. These trends can be seen in the following two charts:

Okta Q1 FY24 earnings presentation Okta Q1 FY24 earnings presentation

Due to the lagging nature (it aggregates trailing twelve-month performance) of the net retention rate this trend is set to continue in the upcoming quarters. However, it's more important to focus on RPO, because in contrast it is a leading indicator for revenues. At first sight, the qoq decline could seem disappointing, but after taking a closer look the chart reveals that the Q1 quarter is seasonally the weakest link (see stagnation from Q4 FY22 to Q1 FY23). More importantly shortening contract duration could have an adverse effect on total RPO, so it's better to focus on current RPO, which includes only the portion for the next twelve months.

This has increased only marginally from Q4 FY23 to Q1 FY24 reaching $1.7 billion and growing 20% yoy. Due to the above-mentioned seasonal effects this is not that bad in my opinion, but the fact that management guided for $1.715 billion for the Q2 quarter (effectively qoq stagnation) gives reason for some concern:

Created by author based on company data

This would represent 15% yoy growth meaning a continuation in the softening trend from the previous quarters. As I mentioned before cRPO is a leading indicator of revenues, so based on the chart above there is no near-term turnaround in sight.

I believe that those tendencies I have described until know resulted in the 18% post-earnings sell-off and the weak share price performance since then. Although I have to admit that these trends don't seem encouraging, I believe that these will only impact fundamentals on the shorter run. As yoy comparisons become easier in the second half of the year and the impact of new growth drivers becomes more significant I think the tide could turn within a few quarters. This makes me say that it would be too early to make a judgement based on most recent trends and it's worth to look out a bit more into the future.

A new hope

Beside the disappointing trends detailed above there have been also some bright spots in Q1 earnings (especially in the earnings call that followed), which could give reason for medium term optimism.

First, based on management comments cross-selling between the company's core WIM and CIAM products improved further in the quarter. The number of sales representatives who sold both solutions increased further, while sales attrition decreased to the lowest level in two years. This sets up the company for continued strong execution on this side in the upcoming quarters in my opinion, which could counterbalance the negative effects of IT budget cuts to some extent. It's typical in the CIAM market that companies use their in-house, self-built solutions, which leaves Okta ample room to expand at those customers who already began their journey in the cloud.

A second important driver of future growth could be Okta's recently launched identity governance solution (OIG), which helps customers in lifecycle management of user identities (e.g.: role management, segregation of duties, access reviews). Based on management comments hundreds of customers purchased the solution in the past six months, who tend to spend approximately one-third of their WIM spending on OIG. This shows, that there could be significant potential in this solution, especially that the identity governance and administration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-17% in the upcoming years.

Third, Okta will soon make its privileged accessed management solution (Okta Privileged Access - OPA) available to all customers (end of this year), where it estimates similar financial benefits than in the case of the OIG solution. Currently, the solution is tested by selected existing customers, so it will be worth to look for new information on the topic over the next earnings call.

Finally, a fourth potential growth lever for the upcoming quarters/years could be the further increase in government business. As I have showed in my previous article on Okta some of the biggest customers are public sector organizations and there is still large potential in this space. A good example for this is Okta's exclusive solution for the Department of Defense, Okta for US Military launched in November 2022. In Q1 FY24, Okta has earned the FedRAMP High Authorization, which is another important step in strengthening the ties to the government.

Based on the above, I believe there are significant growth levers in Okta's pipeline to pull, which could reaccelerate the company's topline growth. Short-term dynamics could seem discouraging, but I think headwinds could turn into tailwinds pretty soon.

Management also signaled some optimism in that regard by providing a guidance of 17-18% yoy revenue growth for FY24, which assumes no further slowdown from the projected Q2 pace.

One important risk factor for topline growth could be the so-called commoditization of identity access management, especially when we are talking about multi-factor authentication (MFA) or single sign-on (SSO), which services provide an important revenue stream for Okta. This is a quite saturated market with low barriers to entry, so it's easy to imagine that there could be increasing pricing pressures in the future.

Okta tries to mitigate this by offering a one-stop shop for identity access management, which covers a much broader spectrum including more complex WIM and CIAM solutions in addition to recently launched OIG and OPA. I think that just like in the case of CrowdStrike (CRWD) the consolidation narrative could be a good reason for customers to stick with Okta and let one company take care of identity related tasks in the cloud. A recent good example for this is that the newly launched OIG solution replaced some existing ones at Okta customers, which was even surprising for management itself. Based on the Q1 earnings call there are no signs that win rates would drop due to competitive pressures, but it's worth to monitor this closely.

Margins could stabilize at higher levels

An important development in recent quarters has been that margins at Okta began to increase significantly from sub-zero levels. The main reason behind this has been a moderated pace of hiring in recent quarters in addition to the ~300 job cuts the company announced at the beginning of this year. Thanks to these initiatives Okta has ~5,700 employees currently, less than three quarters before:

Created by author based on company data

As in the case of SaaS companies 70-80% of operating costs are related to personal expenditures this had a visible effect on the company's bottom line in recent quarters:

Okta Q1 FY24 earnings presentation

Non-GAAP operating margin jumped to 7-9% and is expected to stay in this range for FY24. FCF margin reached a whopping 24%, but this has been partly the result of favorable timing in cash collection and other technical items. Management guided for 12% for the entire financial year, so this should be a more reasonable assumption as the year goes on. As revenue growth hopefully normalizes in the upcoming quarters and further operating efficiencies will be unleashed, I believe there is considerable upside from these levels over the upcoming years.

Closing thoughts on valuation

Based on the discussion above, Okta is currently a Rule of 30 SaaS company (12% FCF margin + 18% revenue growth for FY24) on a forward 12-month basis trading at an EV/Sales ratio of ~5.3 (based on enterprise value of $11.5 billion and FY24 expected revenues of $2.18 billion). This is broadly in line with the valuation of companies with the same Rule of 40 metric (e.g.: Elastic (ESTC)).

However, I can't stress it enough that two competitors of Okta (Ping Identity and ForgeRock) have been acquired for ~9x EV in 2022, when multiples have been already compressed from the inflation induced stock market meltdown. According to my opinion Okta has better long-term growth prospects than these competitors had at the time of their acquisition, so I believe the company would be worth even more. Although shares of a company usually trade at a significant discount compared to their theoretical acquisition price, in this case it's far too much in my opinion. For those who are interested in a deeper dive of valuing Okta's shares also considering the effects of shareholder dilution I suggest reading the valuation section in my previous article on the company.

Conclusion

Okta shares have been punished after the Q1 FY24 earnings release due to increasing short-term uncertainty in fundamentals resulting from a worsening macro environment. I believe the post-earnings sell-off is overdone as medium and long-term growth prospects seem to be encouraging. This could be reflected in fundamentals in the upcoming quarters, which could give a renewed boost to the share price. Until then, current reasonable valuation levels could lend a support to the company's shares.