Sea Limited: Attractive Entry Point With Margin Of Safety

Jun. 09, 2023 10:25 AM ETSea Limited (SE)1 Comment
Vektor Research
Summary

  • Sea Limited's stock has declined 24% partly due to Garena's revenue and bookings dropping, but Shopee and SeaMoney still have a long pathway for growth.
  • Shopee faces competition from TikTok in Southeast Asia, but its investment in logistics capabilities provides an advantage in customer experience and cost efficiencies.
  • We saw a slight uptick in the NPL ratio. But the company is focusing on improving the quality of its loan book as well as diversifying its funding source.
  • Sea Limited's current valuation provides an attractive entry point, with a fair value estimate of $88 per share, implying a 38% upside potential.

Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

Recap

In our article titled “Sea Limited: Ample Room for Growth, But Competition Is Here to Stay,” we wrote that huge, under-penetrated e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America would drive Sea’s (NYSE:SE) top-line growth. Additionally, SeaMoney

Chart
Data by YCharts

Sea's revenue growth

Sea's revenue growth (Company, Vektor Research)

Quarterly paying users as a % of quarterly active users

Quarterly paying users as a % of quarterly active users (Company, Vektor Research)

Segments' operating margin

Segments' operating margin (Comapny, Vektor Research)

Sea's allowance for credit losses as a % of gross loan book

Sea's allowance for credit losses as a % of gross loan book (Company, Vektor Research)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Consensus EPS revision

Consensus EPS revision (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Vektor Research
We aim to provide investors with an independent view. For now, we will cover a group of stocks in within the same sector to provide investors with more comprehensive analysis. At times, however, we will write about companies with wide moats and sold at reasonable prices, those that fall out of favor but still retain a turnaround story, and small-to-medium cap companies that are not well-known by the market but hold significant upside. Please consider clicking the follow and the like buttons if you find our articles detailed and insightful. Thank you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not an investment recommendation. Please do you own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

