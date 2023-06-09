Pixie Dust Technologies Readies $19 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. has filed proposed terms for a $19 million U.S. IPO.
- The firm is commercializing ultrasonic personal care products and industrial sensors.
- Pixie Dust Technologies is a tiny company with declining revenue, high and increasing operating losses, and cash burn, and it has excessive valuation expectations.
- My outlook on the Pixie Dust Technologies IPO is to Sell it.
A Quick Take On Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.
Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (PXDT) has filed to raise $19 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying common shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm produces personal care devices and spatial sensing and control systems.
Given management’s excessive valuation expectations for a tiny company with declining revenue and high and increasing operating losses, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.
Pixie Dust Overview
Tokyo, Japan-based Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. was founded to develop ultrasonic personal stimulation devices for consumers and unrelated sensing and control systems and materials for commercial use.
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Dr. Yoichi Ochiai, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2017 and has been an assistant professor of library, information and media studies at the University of Tsukuba since 2015.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
SonoRepro - consumer scalp care
VUEVO - consumer voice arrival detection for deaf people
kikippa - consumer acoustic stimulation speaker device
iwasemi - sound absorbing material - commercial.
As of October 31, 2023, Pixie Dust has booked fair market value investment of $49.2 million in equity and debt. From investors including Incubate Fund, INCJ, Ltd., Abies Ventures Fund and individuals.
Pixie Dust - Customer Acquisition
The firm is focused on selling its products primarily in Japan and may sell third-party products alongside its products to provide complete solutions to customers.
The firm is pursuing a range of revenue models for its core wave control technology, as detailed below:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended October 31, 2022
|
406.0%
|
FYE, April 30, 2022
|
130.9%
|
FYE, April 30, 2021
|
102.4%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell to negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended October 31, 2022
|
-0.1
|
FYE April 30, 2022
|
0.1
(Source - SEC.)
Pixie Dust’s Market & Competition
According to a 2022 market research report by Emergen Research, the global market for therapeutic ultrasound therapy was an estimated $1.93 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $4.0 billion by 2030
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in the number of ultrasound procedures and a rise in the prevalence of various chronic conditions.
Also, the chart below summarizes the expected market growth and related dynamics:
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Denkibari Brush (GM Corporation)
Doctor Scalp (Will A Co., Ltd.)
Tillet (WATAKYU CREAT CO., LTD.)
LH Scalp EX (ARTNATURE INC.)
Scalp Lift (YA-MAN, Ltd.).
The company also seeks to operate in commercial/industrial markets with its sensing and control system technologies.
Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Declining top line revenue
Reduced gross profit and uneven gross margin
Increasing operating losses
Growing cash used in operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended October 31, 2022
|
$1,067,000
|
-17.3%
|
FYE April 30, 2022
|
$4,281,000
|
16.0%
|
FYE, April 30, 2021
|
$3,691,958
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended October 31, 2022
|
$750,000
|
-3.5%
|
FYE April 30, 2022
|
$2,890,000
|
6.6%
|
FYE, April 30, 2021
|
$2,709,950
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended October 31, 2022
|
70.29%
|
10.1%
|
FYE April 30, 2022
|
67.51%
|
-8.0%
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
73.40%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended October 31, 2022
|
$(5,865,000)
|
-549.7%
|
FYE April 30, 2022
|
$(7,386,000)
|
-172.5%
|
FYE, April 30, 2021
|
$(5,403,650)
|
-146.4%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended October 31, 2022
|
$(5,954,000)
|
-558.0%
|
FYE April 30, 2022
|
$(7,465,000)
|
-699.6%
|
FYE, April 30, 2021
|
$(5,468,285)
|
-512.5%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended October 31, 2022
|
$(5,797,000)
|
FYE April 30, 2022
|
$(7,235,000)
|
FYE, April 30, 2021
|
$(4,241,268)
(Source - SEC.)
As of October 31, 2023, Pixie Dust had $2.0 million in cash and $16.4 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending October 31, 2023, was negative ($8.5 million).
Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. IPO Details
Pixie Dust intends to raise $19 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying common shares, offering 2 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $9.50.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $112.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 13.3%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock, which can be subject to significant price volatility.
As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.
The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
approximately 8% for manufacturing of our existing product lines;
approximately 16% for continued commercialization (including marketing and sales support) of our existing product lines;
approximately 18% for research and development. In particular, we plan to begin development of prototypes of new proprietary soundproofing metamaterials and a mass production prototype model for VUEVO glasses; and
approximately 57% for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include future strategic investments and acquisitions complementary to our business, although we have not identified any specific investment or acquisition target at this time.
(Source - SEC.)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not currently a party to any material legal or administrative proceedings.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Pixie Dust
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$142,838,200
|
Enterprise Value
|
$112,247,200
|
Price / Sales
|
35.20
|
EV / Revenue
|
27.66
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-12.75
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.58
|
Operating Margin
|
-216.95%
|
Net Margin
|
-219.81%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
13.30%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$9.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$8,507,090
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-5.96%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
-0.79
|
CapEx Ratio
|
-21.15
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-17.31%
(Source - SEC.)
Commentary About Pixie Dust’s IPO
Pixie Dust Technologies is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its continued R&D efforts and support its product commercialization activities.
The firm’s financials have produced dropping top line revenue, lowered gross profit and uneven gross margin, higher operating losses and increasing cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending October 31, 2023, was negative ($8.5 million).
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenue has decreased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.1x) as revenues dropped.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends, and plans to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.
PXDT’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures even as it has generated negative operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for therapeutic ultrasound therapy is reasonably robust and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.
Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter, and the ten IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (58.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its focus on Japan, the lack of consumer awareness of its treatments, its small size and thin capitalization.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 27.7x.
Given management’s excessive valuation expectations for a tiny company with declining revenue and high and increasing operating losses, my outlook on the Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. IPO is to Sell.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
