1stDibs: Long Term Play, Favorable Risk Reward

Jun. 09, 2023 10:42 AM ET1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • 1stDibs.com, a luxury furnishing e-commerce platform, is grappling with pandemic reset softness in the luxury market due to macro headwinds.
  • The company continues to roll out initiatives to accelerate GMV trends, strengthen its supply chain, and improve retention among active subscribers.
  • Despite current market softness, I believe 1stDibs.com's long-term growth opportunity is favorable, with a strong track record in revenue and margins.
  • With more than $150 mn in cash balance and applying a modest EV/ Revenue of 0.5x, we initiate this at Buy with target price of $5.5.

3d rendering on luxurious apartment interior

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

1stDibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) operates a high-end luxury furnishing e-commerce platform connecting over 7k+ third-party sellers with ~68k active buyers. Post a stellar listing with shares popping up over $30, the stock is settling at

Strong supply chain

Company Filings

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1600641/000119312521162999/d244039ds1.htm

Company filings

Trade buyers % of total

Company filings

User retention

Company filings

Organic as % of total traffic

SEC filings

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

