Crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was hit with a lawsuit 24 hours after its rival exchange Binance. In this article, I will discuss the implications for the company and the sector.

Coinbase suffers outflows on lawsuit

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange lost around 16% of its value on Tuesday, June 6 after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced its lawsuit.

The SEC said that Coinbase unlawfully facilitated the buying and selling of crypto asset securities.

"We allege that Coinbase, despite being subject to the securities laws, commingled and unlawfully offered exchange, broker-dealer, and clearinghouse functions," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "In other parts of our securities markets, these functions are separate."

The action against Coinbase came only 24 hours after a similar lawsuit against rival exchange Binance. Crypto data firm Nansen tweeted that Binance and its U.S. affiliate had suffered $780 million in outflows in the 24 hours that followed but were able to claw that back to $491 million. Coinbase was less affected with $105 million in outflows, largely from its Coinbase Custody business.

Will Cathie Wood back up the truck again?

A big fan of Coinbase has been Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood. Her investment funds continued to buy Coinbase as it lost value from the collapse of the FTX exchange.

Fresh from dumping Nvidia stock ahead of its 160% AI-driven surge, Ark could suffer again if one of its biggest bets in recent months goes south on the SEC enforcement.

Ark owned 9.9 million shares of Coinbase in March this year with the exchange trading at the current level of $58 per share. Following the news of the SEC lawsuit, Wood's firm snapped up another $21 million in stock. Criticism has previously been leveled at Wood for having a "haphazard" attitude to risk, while veteran stock picker Jim Cramer called her bottom picking on Coinbase "embarrassing". In my opinion, this week's buying is another example of that. When your company owns $575 million in stock at $58, a $21 million purchase at $50 seems like a weak show of faith and an emotional reaction to the SEC case.

Wood said at a Fortune conference recently that the U.S. is losing the race on crypto. "It would be nice if the U.S. were leading this movement, but we're losing it, and we're losing it because of our regulatory system," Wood said.

Coinbase recently obtained a license to operate in Bermuda and is expanding its business in Singapore as the company continues to look at international expansion. That puts a question mark over its U.S. operations, especially after the SEC moved to freeze the assets of Binance's U.S. arm on Wednesday.

If exchanges are really moving their businesses abroad then what use is there for the U.S. listing? U.S. investors would have no investor protection for overseas jurisdictions and are unlikely to keep their funds with Coinbase if the company were to operate out of Asia or the Caribbean - especially after the failure of FTX.

The exchange could suffer in the near-term

The SEC actions will bring further uncertainty to the crypto industry and investors should keep an eye on the outflows. The Bittrex exchange recently filed for Chapter 11 and shuttered its U.S. operations over "regulatory uncertainty".

Binance is currently the world's largest exchange with $13 billion of daily trading volume. That is much larger than the $1.5 billion of Coinbase, so the latter cannot afford to lose the same level of deposits as Binance.

Coinbase also counts 50% of its trading volume in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). The majority of its outflows were from its Custody service which is a worry. Institutional investors would hold more of their assets in BTC and ETH so they will be taking those holdings elsewhere. Big retail investors may do the same and ride out the uncertainty in cold offline wallets.

I asked in a December article on Seeking Alpha if Binance would be the next shoe to drop? The coin is up 5.9% since then but could be set for another downturn after a bruising week. The Binance stablecoin is also becoming irrelevant with a drop in market cap from over $20 billion to only $5 billion after the latest SEC action.

As of March 2023, Coinbase said it had $5.3 billion in custodial assets and $124 billion in retail assets so the immediate risk is not big. However, the company trades at a price/cash flow of 260x and may continue to make quarterly losses due to crypto market uncertainty and a loss of deposits. We can also add SEC fines to the equation.

The company has been able to slash costs with a more than 50% cut in its operating expenses year-over-year but that is largely due to slashing 20% of its workforce, which damages expansion hopes. With a net loss of $78 million in the most recent quarter, the company is close to arresting a slide in five consecutive quarters with losses ranging from $429 million to $1.09 billion.

However, looking more closely at the cash flow statement, Coinbase booked a liability of $97 million in the USDC coin in the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 has flipped to a $497,303 asset and makes up more than 100% of its net cash provided by operating activities. Circle, the creator of the USDC coin has also obtained an investment license for Singapore which may suggest that Coinbase is looking for an overseas jurisdiction for its lucrative USDC staking. The exchange booked $108 million in interest income on its USDC holdings in Q3 2022- 25% of total revenue.

That interest income was a huge $240 million in the latest quarter, rising to 31% of total revenue. Therefore, in my view, Coinbase is a crypto exchange that is losing tons of money, slashing staff, and staking a stablecoin for 30% of its revenue to stay afloat.

Analysts have now suggested that Coinbase could be vulnerable to a revenue hit of over 30% from the recent SEC action.

Conclusion

The SEC followed up its lawsuit against the Binance exchange with a similar suit against Coinbase. The latest enforcement will add further uncertainty to the centralized exchange business model and the coming months could be tough. Coinbase has been losing hundreds of millions per quarter for over a year but managed to improve its Q1 performance by slashing operating costs. It is also evident that 30% of the exchanges' revenue comes from interest income from its USDC holdings. The outlook is further clouded by the fact that the company is pursuing overseas jurisdictions for its business, and that adds a question mark over its U.S. customer base, while its ability to expand has been hampered by a 20% cut in staff numbers. In my view, Coinbase is in a struggle for its future against a tough regulatory backdrop and I would stay away.