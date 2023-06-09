Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mondelez: One Of My Top Picks In The Consumer Staples Sector

Jun. 09, 2023 10:55 AM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • Mondelez International is a strong choice in the consumer staples sector due to its diverse portfolio of brands and excellent geographical exposure, including emerging markets.
  • The company's focus on biscuits and chocolate, two product categories expected to show strong growth, positions Mondelez favorably versus competitors and should drive solid revenue growth over the next several years.
  • While the shares are not cheap, I believe the company deserves to trade at a premium and calculate a target price of $83, leaving an upside of around 15%.

Top view of homemade chocolate chips cookies on a rustic wooden table

apomares/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I initiate my coverage of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and rate the shares a buy at a current share price of $72, following my in-depth research of the business fundamentals and underlying industry growth rates, as

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Perceel, Lettertype Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Mondelez

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, diagram, Perceel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Product segment % of total revenue (Statista)

Afbeelding met tekst, kaart, schermopname Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Mondelez geographical exposure as of 2021 (Mondelez)

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, logo Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Mondelez strategy development (Mondelez)

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, nummer Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Q1 growth by region (Mondelez)

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, nummer Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Projections until FY26 (Daan Rijnberk)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.05K Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.