Investment Thesis

I initiate my coverage of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and rate the shares a buy at a current share price of $72, following my in-depth research of the business fundamentals and underlying industry growth rates, as well as the company's impressive performance in Q1 and upgraded outlook.

Mondelez is a consumer staples giant often overlooked by investors as the company does not generate flashy headlines, has no large brands carrying its name, and has no impressive dividend history like many of its peers as it only completed its spin-off from the former Kraft Foods in 2012.

Meanwhile, Mondelez is actually one of my top choices in the consumer staples sector. The company has a very strong portfolio of brands, consisting of multi-billion-dollar world-leading brands and a large collection of local and regional brands that are performing excellently in their respective regions. Through this portfolio of brands, the company holds excellent pricing power, allowing it to offset the current high inflation through price increases while still growing volumes. In addition, the company has excellent geographical exposure, including exposure to emerging markets, which positions the company favorably to continue reporting above-industry growth rates as these emerging markets are growing much faster, as reflected in the latest earnings report.

Management has a strong strategy in place which has been working out for Mondelez over recent years as it has been able to accelerate growth. Part of this new strategy is the focus on biscuits and chocolate as the leading product categories, two product categories within the snacks industry that are expected to show strong growth over the remainder of the decade, positioning Mondelez favorably versus competitors. This, combined with the exposure to emerging markets, should drive solid revenue growth over the next several years with an expected normalized revenue CAGR of 5-6%.

In addition, the company's excellent pricing power and solid capital allocation strategy should ensure that EPS will outpace revenue growth as margins improve. Also, this capital allocation strategy should ensure stable shareholder returns through both dividends and share repurchases as management targets to grow its dividend at a similar pace to EPS. All these factors make Mondelez a solid holding in any portfolio, offering stability and decent expected shareholder returns over the next several years.

In this article, I will take you through the latest developments, company fundamentals, and most recent financial results to better understand the company and see whether it is a solid buy today.

Let's dive in!

Mondelez - A somewhat unknown consumer staples giant

Mondelez might not necessarily be a name that everyone is familiar with. The company does not have any brands with the same name like PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO). Therefore, it might be a little less well-known among the crowd. Of course, also contributing to this is the fact that the company was only created a little over 10 years ago after a spin-off of the snack business from the former Kraft Foods. Yet, brand names like Milka, Oreo, Lu, Prince, Toblerone, and Tuc are very well-known multi-billion-dollar brands and these are all owned by this leading snack company called Mondelez which, with a market cap of around $100 billion and projected FY23 revenue of $35 billion, is far from small.

Mondelez International is a global food conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of beloved snack and confectionery brands. Mondelez's brand portfolio includes some of the world's most iconic and recognizable names, like the ones mentioned above. And Mondelez is not just any snack company as it operates in over 150 countries all over the globe. This global presence and extensive market reach allow it to serve diverse consumer demographics and capture opportunities in emerging markets, about which later more. With a focus on innovation and understanding consumer preferences, Mondelez continually introduces new flavors, variations, and packaging options to cater to changing tastes and lifestyles and to capture a larger share of the market.

Today, the company's product offerings range from chocolate bars, cookies, and biscuits to gum, candy, and even several beverage brands. The company's brand portfolio includes nine leading global brands in the snacks industry, accounting for around 43% of revenue. In addition to these, the company owns and operates 70 local and regional brands, responsible for approximately 50% of revenue. All in all, Mondelez is a leader in all its categories as it holds the number one, two, or three positions in all core snacking segments of biscuits, chocolate, candy, and gum.

Mondelez is a leader across multiple snacking categories

In biscuits, the company holds the number one market position with a 17% market share in this $104 billion industry. And Mondelez has been expanding its market share as well in this industry over the last three years as it recorded the fastest growth across the industry. Also, it is important to consider that the biscuits industry is highly fragmented as apart from Mondelez, no company holds a market share of over 4%, making the market position of Mondelez even more impressive and giving the company a lot of power, for example in pricing. Therefore, I also believe it is safe to expect the company to keep outgrowing the overall industry, expanding its market share, and further acquiring or introducing new brands.

Mondelez

The biscuits product segment is also the largest product segment for Mondelez as it accounted for 50% of FY22 revenue. While this does mean the company is somewhat reliant on this segment with it accounting for such a large part of total revenue, I am actually quite pleased with the company's large exposure to this industry as it is projected to grow at almost twice the pace of the overall snacks industry with the biscuits industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2028, driven by the increasing popularity of food-to-go and healthy snacking trends. With Mondelez being the market leader here, it is well-positioned to capture this solid growth. In addition, with Mondelez expected to outgrow the overall industry as explained above, I believe the biscuits product segment will remain a substantial revenue driver over the next several years as well, after growing at a 5.2% CAGR over recent years. Considering industry trends, I think a slight growth acceleration for this segment is highly likely going forward.

The second largest segment for Mondelez is chocolate, accounting for approximately 30% of FY22 revenue. Meanwhile, the company also holds a meaningful 12% market share in this $112 billion industry, making it the second largest only behind MARS which has a market share of close to 13%. Yet, Mondelez has been rapidly gaining on MARS over recent years, reporting a much faster and industry-leading three-year (through 2021) growth CAGR of 4.1% compared to just 1% for MARS.

The chocolate industry is expected to show a slightly slower growth rate than biscuits, with an expected CAGR of 3.7% through 2030, driven by the growing demand for vegan, organic, gluten-free, and sugar-free chocolates. In addition, chocolate remains popular as ever for a variety of reasons like reducing stress, a variety of other health reasons (especially dark chocolate), and the simple popularity of the taste.

Mondelez has shown in recent years that it is very much capable of outgrowing the overall chocolate industry by leveraging its strong collection of chocolate brands and anticipating user preferences. The company will most likely overtake MARS over the next couple of years to become the industry leader and I expect it to continue growing this segment at a CAGR of above 4%.

Moving on to the other product segments that account for significantly less as a percentage of total revenue, there are primarily candy and the remaining gum business after the sale of its developed-market gum business, which together accounted for another 11% of FY22 revenue. Mondelez holds a 5% market share in candy, making it the number three in the industry worth $61 billion as of 2021. In Gum, the company held a substantial 22% market share prior to the sale of part of this business, yet this one is much smaller with a value of $17 billion. As for the expected growth rates for these industries, the Gum industry is projected to grow at a 4.39% CAGR through 2028 and the Candy industry is projected to see a growth CAGR of 3.82%. Again, Mondelez has excellent positions in this industry and a strong collection of brands that could allow it to outperform the overall industry. Yet, the revenue contribution of these segments is relatively minimal, and I believe investors are better off focusing on chocolate and biscuits as leading growth drivers for the company.

Overall, I believe Mondelez has a very strong portfolio of brands to drive above-industry growth while also giving it industry-leading pricing power and recession protection due to the simple necessity of its products. It also looks well diversified across different industries that fall under the banner of snacks, as the company does not rely overly much on any single product category. Obviously, biscuits and chocolate are the most important ones here, but diversification is really no issue with the company owning many billion-dollar brands across these industries. Also, with its exposure to biscuits and chocolate, the company is exposed to two of the fastest-growing snacks categories, causing it to outperform the overall snacks industry which is projected to show a CAGR of just 2.7% through 2030. This should allow the company to expand its market share in the snacks or confectionary market from an estimated 11% in 2021.

Product segment % of total revenue (Statista)

Emerging markets and a solid strategy are leading in the investment case

In addition to excellent product and snack category diversification, Mondelez has excellent diversification across regions with especially strong exposure in emerging markets. As highlighted by the image below, not a single region accounts for more than 40% of revenue, with Europe being the largest with 38%. This shows that Mondelez is not over-reliant in a single geographic region, making it less sensitive to geopolitical issues or natural disasters.

Also, despite the already large size of the company and worldwide penetration of its brands, management continues to see significant headroom in both penetration and per capita consumption in developed and developing markets, which is obviously a positive indicator for future growth. Especially in Latin America, the company sees significant growth potential by introducing new brands.

In addition, the company's excellent exposure to emerging markets has the potential to boost growth as these regions generally tend to show faster growth due to growing wealth. This is reflected in the growth rates reported by the company over recent years as growth in emerging markets outpaced growth in developed markets for Mondelez by 560 basis points, recording a three-year growth CAGR of 7.3% (through 2021). As a result, revenue derived from emerging markets as a percentage of total revenue increased from 35% in 2021 to 39% in 2022. Latin America in particular is a significant growth market for Mondelez as reflected in a three-year CAGR of 9.2%. Long story short, I believe the excellent geographical diversification and exposure to emerging markets will drive further above-industry growth for Mondelez.

Mondelez geographical exposure as of 2021 (Mondelez)

Fueling the investment case attractiveness of the company further is the renewed growth the company has shown over recent years after multiple years of flat to low single-digit growth. Of course, investors should not expect this company to start delivering high double-digit returns annually as the consumer staples and snack industry are not some of the fastest growing ones. Generally, companies in these industries report low to mid-single-digit growth driven by price increases and slight volume increases. Yet, Mondelez has been accelerating growth over recent years, driven by an all-new growth-focused strategy that has been working out for them, strengthening their market positions and brand values. At the basis of this is the choice to focus on volume-driven profitable growth and reinvestments. The company does this by focusing on its biscuit and chocolate brands. Illustrating this, the company aims to increase the percentage of revenue derived from these two segments from 80% to 90% in the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, the company has a clear capital allocation strategy that focuses on increasing its advertisement initiatives to draw more consumers towards its products while improving its digital platforms, increasing digital efforts, and continuously investing in its biscuits and chocolate brand portfolio.

With the business fully focused on biscuits and chocolate, any acquisitions we could see over the next several years will be in these areas and should be a meaningful addition to growth, according to management. This is also why the company has been reviewing the value of its gum business which falls slightly outside of the company's main focus. Following this review, the company announced in December of last year that it sold its developed-markets gum business to Perfetti van Melle for $1.4 billion, streamlining its own business and allowing it to increase its focus on its key segments. I believe this is a good move by management as the company did not have much ground to gain in the gum business in these developed markets. That the company chose to hold on to the emerging market segments of its gum business also makes sense as the outlook for this product in these upcoming markets is still huge, driving some additional growth for Mondelez.

Another critical part of its capital allocation strategy is the dividend. Shares currently yield an excellent but not remarkable 2.1%, which is, in fact, 20% lower than the consumer staples industry average. Still, this is not a bad starting yield as it is very well covered by a 50% payout ratio and Mondelez is determined to keep growing its dividend at a similar pace to its adjusted EPS growth. Over the last five years, this has resulted in a CAGR of 12.1% and this should remain in the mid to high-single digits over the next several years as well.

Now, all of these aspects discussed above together drive the next phase of the company's evolution. After recording solid growth in the period 2018-21, the next several years are focused on further accelerating this growth and streamlining the business to focus on its most promising and profitable categories, namely biscuits and chocolate, a strategy I very much appreciate. In addition, management recognizes the potential in emerging markets and acts on it by expanding its business into more countries and focusing investments in these areas. As a result, I believe the company is in a solid position to meet its long-term targets and further accelerate growth from the 4.3% CAGR seen in 2018-21 to a CAGR of around 5-6% in the next five years.

2022 was also an excellent year for Mondelez as the company recorded net revenue growth of 9.7%, a significant acceleration from the 5% reported in 2021. Organic revenue increased by an even more impressive 12.3%. Yet, it should be noted that 2022 was a standout year for the company as meaningful price increases influenced growth as a result of high inflation across the world. With volumes remaining relatively resilient, this positively impacted growth for Mondelez. Yet, investors should remember that these growth rates will not be sustainable and will normalize to 5-6% over the next several years, although EPS could come in slightly higher driven by margin improvements and continued share buybacks.

Mondelez strategy development (Mondelez)

A strong Q1 performance was driven by further price increases and resilient volumes

Looking at the most recent quarterly earnings reported by the company on April 27, there is plenty to be positive about as price increases across the board are driving another impressive year of growth for the company. Net revenues increased by 18.1% YoY driven by effective pricing and ongoing volume growth. The organic revenue growth came in at an even more impressive 19.4% which is even more impressive considering this is on top of an already strong 12% organic revenue growth reported for FY22. Of course, this is again in part due to significant price increases. To put this into perspective, only 3.2 percentage points of this growth came from an increase in volume/mix, with the rest coming from price increases. Yet, at the same time, the strong growth rates also highlight the strength of the brands in the Mondelez portfolio as volumes continue to grow across all regions despite these significant price increases, illustrating the pricing power of this company. Growth from volume/mix was very resilient when considering the current macroeconomic headwinds consumers are facing.

Q1 growth by region (Mondelez)

This was also reflected across regions as emerging markets saw impressive growth of 25.2% YoY, with 4.5 percentage points coming from improved volume/mix. Developed markets also continue to perform well, with 15.8% growth YoY of which 2 percentage points came from volume/mix. Looking at the specific regions, growth in Latin America was especially strong, followed by an impressive performance in Europe.

Looking at the different product segments, gum and candy grew the fastest with a very impressive 35% YoY growth as it saw robust growth across all key markets. Meanwhile, the two most important segments, accounting for over 80% of total revenue, also saw resilient growth with biscuits growing 16.9% YoY and chocolate showing YoY growth of 18.4%. The company's strategy to focus on the biscuit and chocolate product segments is working well as these segments continue to outpace growth in the snacks industry as consumers gravitate towards these specific segments.

Moving to the bottom line, the company was able to offset high inflation through cost discipline and price increases, resulting in an 18.2% increase in gross profit, which is only slightly below the growth in net revenue. As a result of these price increases, EPS also saw solid growth of 10% and came in at $0.89 including a $0.06 negative impact from FX. This beat the consensus by a very solid $0.08. Free cash flow was $0.9 billion, and the company spent a similar $0.9 billion on dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

Outlook & MDLZ stock valuation

Following the impressive performance in Q1, management upgraded its FY23 outlook from a previous expectation of 5% to 7% revenue growth and high-single-digit EPS growth to 10%+ for both revenue and EPS. As for some key assumptions in this outlook, inflation is still expected to increase double-digit for 2023, driven by elevated costs in packaging, energy, ingredients, and labor. Also, the current outlook accounts for an increased $0.09 (previous $0.04) of EPS headwinds from FX. This increase is driven by the expectation of improved growth in emerging markets, meaning more revenue from outside the US. Finally, management indicated that 80% of the expected price increases have now been integrated, with the remaining 20% expected to happen in Q2, which has also been factored into the FY23 outlook.

Following this improved outlook issued by management, a strong Q1 performance that easily beat Wall Street analyst expectations, and my research into the company fundamentals and underlying industry growth rates, I arrive at the following expectations for the years until FY26.

Projections until FY26 (Daan Rijnberk)

(Q2 projection: revenue of $8.23 billion and EPS of $0.74)

Shortly explaining these estimates, I expect Mondelez to grow revenues by slightly over 12%, driven by continued price increases in the second quarter and impressive resiliency in volumes. This does mean I am expecting a slight normalization in the second half of the year. I project EPS growth to come in slightly lower as the business continues to be impacted by high inflation, as indicated by management. For the following years, I am expecting a normalization in revenue growth but Mondelez to keep gaining share and outperform the overall industry in both its biscuits and chocolate product segments, driven by its strong brand portfolio, excellent strategy, and exposure to emerging markets, as indicated before. In addition, with inflation easing in FY24, I expect margins to improve meaningfully and EPS to see another year of double-digit growth as a result. In the following years, EPS will remain in the mid to high-single digits as there is plenty of room for further margin improvements, as well as the contribution of continued share buybacks.

Overall, the outlook for Mondelez is very strong, and I am very impressed by the company's competitive positioning. Therefore, I also believe this company deserves to be trading at a slight premium. Still, compared to some of its similarly strong peers, the company is not even trading at a very high valuation. Based on my FY23 EPS estimate, it is trading at a forward P/E of 22x, which is definitely not cheap. Yet, considering the impressive outlook and incredible strength of its brand portfolio, I believe that shares are trading around fair value at a share price of around $72. I believe a 23x P/E is justified here, which is slightly above its 5-year average P/E of 21.45x as it takes into account an improving competitive position and growth outlook. As a result, I calculate a target price of $83 based on my FY24 EPS estimate, leaving an upside of 15%. (Please note, this target price is solely based on its forward P/E and is only for indicative purposes.)

For comparison, 22 Wall Street analysts currently maintain a price target of $81 combined with a buy rating.

Conclusion

Following my deep dive into Mondelez, I have turned very bullish on the company and its long-term growth potential. I believe the company is very well positioned for future growth through its strong position in the biscuits and chocolate industry, which should drive above-industry growth rates. In addition, the company is exceptionally well-led and has a solid strategy in place to build out the moat of its existing brands and expand its portfolio, as well as delivering solid shareholder returns.

Overall, I believe this company has the potential to be an excellent holding in any portfolio and I would be happy to add it to my own over the next couple of weeks. The current share price leaves a 15% upside potential to my price target of $83 after a 7% drop over the last month. This has created an excellent opportunity to pick up some shares in this high-quality defensive business as the share price is on par with my preferred buy price of $72.

Therefore, I rate the shares of Mondelez a buy.