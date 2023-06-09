Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARK Innovation: Reckless Allocation, Hard Downgrade To Sell

Jun. 09, 2023 10:57 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)1 Comment
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We have reason to believe that the ARK Innovation ETF's year-to-date surge might soon revert.
  • Catherine Wood has decided to add additional Coinbase stock to the fund's portfolio, buying the dip amid state pressure on the crypto industry.
  • Most of the fund's primary holdings host unimpressive earnings and cash flow yields. Moreover, the ETF's risk premium is surging.
  • Lastly, headline data suggests that a growth-conducive market has yet to fully occur.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

CPU on board with security alert hologram

LumerB

ARK Invest's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is up by more than 40% since the turn of the year and nearly 15% month-over-month amid a recovery of high beta (high-risk) stocks. Our previous article from February on

VBN

Regression of ARKK's Stock (Author in Portfolio Visualizer)

VBN

U.S. Stock Segment Performance (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

CDS Premiums (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Pearl Gray's Bullish Call on Tesla Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

Seeking Alpha

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.92K Followers
Discover Portfolio Management Guidance

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.