HighPeak Energy: Safer Than Many New Issues

Jun. 09, 2023 10:58 AM ETHighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)FANG, VTLE
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. went public at a time of very hostile industry conditions.
  • The company came into being when it combined with a blank check company.
  • Howard County appears to be an unusually profitable location.
  • The combination of management experience and when it went public lowers the new company risk of investment considerably.
  • Production growth and associated cash flow are rapidly climbing.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) broke a lot of traditions to go public when not many companies go public. In fact, they went public when there was a widely regarded assumption that oil and gas companies could not go public

High Peak Energy Map Of Acreage Held

High Peak Energy Map Of Acreage Held (High Peak Energy May 15, 2023, Corporate Presentation)

HighPeak Energy Production And EBITDA History

HighPeak Energy Production And EBITDA History (High Peak Energy May 2023, Investor Presentation)

HighPeak Energy Common Share Price History And Key Valuation Measures

HighPeak Energy Common Share Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website June 9, 2023)

HighPeak Energy Operating Cost History

HighPeak Energy Operating Cost History (High Peak Energy March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

HighPeak Energy Operational Guidance

HighPeak Energy Operational Guidance (HighPeak Energy May 2023, Investor Presentation)

