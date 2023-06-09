PFM: There Are Better Dividend Growth ETFs
Summary
- Invesco Dividend Achievers™ ETF holds over 400 U.S. dividend-growth stocks.
- It is well diversified across sectors and holdings.
- It looks better than the benchmark regarding both valuation and quality metrics.
- However, total return and dividend growth since 2015 are underwhelming relative to competitors.
This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.
PFM strategy and portfolio
Invesco Dividend Achievers™ ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) started investing operations on 09/15/2005 and tracks the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index. It has 408 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 1.90% and a total expense ratio of 0.52%. Distributions are paid quarterly.
As described on Nasdaq website, the index “is comprised of US accepted securities with at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments.” The index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. It employs a modified market capitalization weighted methodology, so that the maximum weight of any security does not exceed 4% on rebalancing dates.
The fund invests almost exclusively in U.S. based companies (99.4% of asset value), and mostly in large and mega cap companies (81%). The top sector is the same as in the S&P 500 (SP500): information technology. However, it is less overweight, resulting in a more balanced sector breakdown. Compared to SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the fund significantly overweights consumer staples, financials, industrials and utilities. It underweights technology, communication, consumer discretionary, and to a less extent real estate.
The top 10 holdings, listed below with some fundamental ratios, represent 22.2% of asset value. The heaviest one weights about 5%, so risks related to individual stock are moderate.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight %
|
EPS growth % TTM
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield %
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
5.07
|
-3.75
|
35.26
|
33.80
|
0.84
|
Apple, Inc.
|
4.71
|
-4.33
|
30.68
|
30.14
|
0.53
|
UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
|
2.60
|
19.66
|
22.42
|
19.63
|
1.53
|
Exxon Mobil Corp.
|
2.56
|
144.95
|
7.32
|
10.76
|
3.36
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
2.40
|
0.60
|
10.38
|
9.68
|
2.84
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
2.39
|
-35.60
|
33.52
|
15.05
|
2.97
|
Walmart, Inc.
|
2.34
|
-10.84
|
36.67
|
24.42
|
1.50
|
Visa, Inc.
|
2.12
|
18.07
|
30.38
|
25.94
|
0.81
|
Mastercard, Inc.
|
2.03
|
4.13
|
36.73
|
29.95
|
0.62
|
Procter & Gamble Co.
|
1.97
|
0.34
|
25.51
|
25.00
|
2.57
Performance
Since 10/1/2005, PFM has lagged the S&P 500 by about 126 percentage points in total return. The difference is less impressive in annualized return: about 1.8%. Despite a lower volatility, it is slightly behind the benchmark in risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
PFM
|
265.65%
|
7.61%
|
-53.25%
|
0.52
|
13.54%
|
SPY
|
391.88%
|
9.43%
|
-55.19%
|
0.58
|
15.44%
Data calculated with Portfolio123.
The next chart compares the total returns of PFM and four other U.S. dividend growth funds:
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG)
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
- ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)
The starting date is 2/5/2015 to match all inception dates.
PFM has lagged all of them.
However, it is the second best performer in the last 12 months. The five funds are in a tight range on this time interval.
The next table reports the sum of annual distributions and its total growth rate for the five funds between 2016 and 2022. Once again, PFM is the worst performer. It was unable to keep pace with cumulative inflation: about 23% in this time frame, based on CPI.
|
2016
|
2022
|
%growth
|
PFM
|
0.59
|
0.71
|
20.34%
|
VIG
|
1.83
|
2.97
|
62.30%
|
NOBL
|
1.15
|
1.74
|
51.30%
|
DGRO
|
0.66
|
1.17
|
77.27%
|
REGL
|
0.60
|
1.66
|
176.67%
Comparing PFM with a reference strategy based on dividend and quality
In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.
The next table compares PFM since 10/1/2005 with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. It is rebalanced annually to make it comparable with a passive index.
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
PFM
|
265.65%
|
7.61%
|
-53.25%
|
0.52
|
13.54%
|
Dividend & quality subset
|
680.92%
|
12.33%
|
-42.09%
|
0.76
|
15.05%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123.
The dividend quality subset beats PFM by 4.7% in annualized return, and also shows better risk metrics (drawdown and volatility). A note of caution: PFM return is real, whereas the subset performance is hypothetical. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).
Scanning PFM portfolio
The fund is slightly cheaper than the large cap benchmark regarding aggregate valuation ratios, as reported in the next table.
|
PFM
|
SPY
|
P/E TTM
|
18.83
|
21.45
|
Price/Book
|
3.67
|
3.76
|
Price/Sales
|
1.96
|
2.43
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
13.98
|
15.1
Data: Fidelity.
Out of 400+ stocks, 39 are risky regarding my metrics. In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. These risky stocks weigh only 2.6% of asset value, which is a very good point.
Based on my calculations, PFM is superior to SPY in aggregate Altman Z-score, Piotroski F-score and ROA. The return on assets is especially good.
|
PFM
|
SPY
|
Atman Z-score
|
4.5
|
3.45
|
Piotroski F-score
|
5.71
|
5.60
|
ROA % TTM
|
10.9
|
7.42
In summary, PFM is better than SPY in portfolio quality.
Takeaway
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF holds over 400 U.S. stocks with dividend-growth characteristics and a capped market capitalization weighting. It is well-diversified across sectors and holdings. It looks better than the S&P 500 index regarding both valuation and quality metrics. However, past performance in total return and dividend growth rate is inferior to some of its most popular competitors.
