Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Jefferies Healthcare Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Jun. 09, 2023 10:17 AM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.02K Followers

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Jefferies Healthcare Conference 2023 June 9, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacqueline Shea - President & CEO

Michael Sumner - CMO

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Roger Song

Welcome, everyone, for last day, day three, 2023, Jeffrey's Healthcare Conference. My name is Roger Song. One of the Senior Analyst cover Biotech, Semi Cap Biotech here. Our next printing company is Inovio. With us today is CEO, Jackie; and CMO, Michael. How are you?

Michael Sumner

Good. Thank you.

Jacqueline Shea

You're welcome.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Roger Song

Thank you. All right. Maybe you get the star, maybe Jackie what are your updated animated pitch for Inovio, particular for those people, maybe new to the story? Thank you.

Jacqueline Shea

Yeah. Thanks, Roger, and it's nice to see you in person. So Inovio is a clinical stage biotech company developing DNA medicines to help treat to protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer and infectious diseases. Our technology, DNA medicines is based around nucleic acids. And we use precisely designed plasmids or circles of DNA to encode targeted genes of interest to drive protein expression within the patient's own cells.

In this way, we can generate immune responses that can help fight HPV-related diseases in cancer and protect against infectious diseases. We're also able to generate therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies or proteins that can be used to replace missing or defective proteins within the body.

When it comes to our pipeline, our lead programs are HPV-related, so these are VGX-3100, which we're developing for dysplasia or precancers of the genital tract, and INO-3107, which we're developing for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis or RRP, which is caused by HPV6 and 11 mainly and is a rare disease of the respiratory tract.

We also have

