Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beam Global Raises Funds As Gross Profit Ramps

Jun. 09, 2023 11:18 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)1 Comment
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.68K Followers

Summary

  • Beam Global has secured a 5-year credit facility after a 30% decline in its stock price and a cash position of $1 million at the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter.
  • The company reported a 245.4% year-over-year revenue growth and its first-ever positive gross profit in the first quarter.
  • US EV sales grew by 57% in 2022, and Beam Global's improved cash position and continued gross margin gains could drive a recovery in its stock price.

EV Electric Car stop on way road at Charging Station Location map pin Ecology refill Clean Power Battery ecology zero emission Concept isolated green background 3d rendering

Artphoto13/iStock via Getty Images

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has had a brutal year, down 30% since the start of 2023 as continued net losses and a cash and equivalents position that had declined to $1 million as of the end of its fiscal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Beam Global Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Beam Global Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.68K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.