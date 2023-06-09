Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oxford Industries Will Likely Dress Your Portfolio For Success

Jun. 09, 2023 11:19 AM ETOxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • Oxford Industries, Inc. is experiencing growth in revenue and earnings, with excellent margins and cash flows, following a share price tumble in 2021 due to the pandemic. It's recovering well.
  • The company has seen 8 consecutive record quarters, with strong brand building and a coordinated collaborative relationship between segments contributing to its success.
  • Oxford Industries stock may provide a successful long-term outcome for retail value investors, with a potential average price target of $115 to $130 over the next 12 months.

Fashion designers working together at a clothing atelier

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Recovering Well

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) is a clothing and accessories company built on the market power of its name brands. Oxford's revenue and earnings are growing. Margins and cash flows are excellent. Success follows a tumble of

chart

Revenue & Earnings OXM (seekingalpha.com/symbol/OXM)

chart

Risk Reward Assessment for Oxford (infrontanalytics.com/fe-en/US6914973093/Oxford-Industries-Inc-/market-valuation)

list

Oxford Industries Brands (oxfordinc.com/)

debt-equity-history-analysis

Debt & Equity (simplywall.st/stocks/us/consumer-durables/nyse-oxm/oxford-industries/news/is-oxford-industries-nyseoxm-using-too-much-debt)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.11K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.