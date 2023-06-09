Clear Secure May Have Upside In Second Half 2023
Summary
- Clear Secure, Inc. published its Q1 2023 financial results on May 9, 2023.
- The firm provides a range of identify verification services to venues and online.
- Clear Secure has produced strong growth and operating losses have diminished.
- But, I'm Neutral [Hold] until we see more operating results in the coming quarters.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) reported its Q1 2023 financial results on May 9, 2023, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.
The firm provides identity management security technologies to organizations responsible for venues located in North America and other regions.
YOU is preparing to launch its TSA PreCheck product, rolling it out over time in the U.S. over the coming months and quarters.
Clear Secure, Inc.’s revenue growth outlook is strong, but I’m Neutral [Hold] until we gain visibility into its second-half 2023 operating results.
Clear Secure Overview
New York, New York-based Clear Secure was founded to create a security platform enabling subscribers to demonstrate their identity and receive faster or more convenient access to venues and transportation systems in the U.S. and the broader Americas region.
Management is headed by Chair and CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously the founder of Arience Capital and managing director at Iridian Asset Management.
The company’s primary offerings include:
CLEAR - venue access subscription service
CLEAR Plus - CLEAR plus aviation system access subscription service
Health Pass - health identity connected to digital health credential
Atlas Certified - professional license verification.
The firm has focused its direct sales & marketing efforts on U.S. airports, stadiums, major venues and enterprises.
YOU counts 52 airports where its services are offered, among other venues.
Clear Secure’s Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global stadium security market was an estimated $6.2 billion in 2017 and is forecast to reach $16 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a rise in terrorist threat scenarios as well as a need to handle large crowds in a safe manner.
Also, stadium and venue owners are seeking advanced security measures as more options become available.
Below is a chart showing the stadium security market's historical and forecast growth trajectory:
Notably, the software & services segment was expected to grow at the fastest rate through 2025.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Telos Identity
Idemia Identity & Security
Avigilon
AxxonSoft
BOSCH Security Systems
Honeywell International.
The company operates in other markets, including professional license and certification verification.
Clear Secure’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has grown per the trajectory shown below:
Gross profit margin by quarter fell in the most recent quarter:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have varied per the following chart:
Operating income by quarter has made a substantial move toward breakeven recently but remains materially negative:
Operating leverage by quarter has improved in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted), while still negative, has made a substantial move toward breakeven recently:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, YOU’s stock price has fallen 14.89% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 10.38%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, Clear Secure, Inc. ended the quarter with $748.0 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $168.9 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $35.2 million. The company paid $16.6 million in stock-based compensation in the quarter.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Clear Secure
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
3.8
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
4.3
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
63.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-12.6%
|
EBITDA %
|
-23.5%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
6.6
|
Market Capitalization
|
$3,740,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,810,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$204,140,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.72
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
YOU’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 39.6% as of Q1 2023’s results, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
63.1%
|
EBITDA %
|
-23.5%
|
Total
|
39.6%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On Clear Secure
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted its recent partnership with Microsoft’s LinkedIn property, enabling users there to verify their identities with the company's system.
YOU also announced a partnership with Health Gorilla, a health data interoperability provider to enable users in Puerto Rico to securely access their healthcare information.
Also, the company is expecting to begin launching its TSA PreCheck integration in Q2 in certain airports in the U.S., rolling out in more locations throughout the year.
The firm also announced a special cash dividend of $0.20 per share as a result of its "pro rata share of tax distributions made by its subsidiary, Alclear Holdings, LLC."
Management did not disclose company or customer retention rates but did state that "retention is definitely stronger than we anticipated."
Total revenue for Q1 2023 rose 46.3% year-over-year as a result of strong growth in travel by consumers and businesses but gross profit margin dropped 1.1 percentage points.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased by 9.5 percentage points year-over-year and operating losses dropped by 25.3% YoY, a strong improvement.
Looking ahead, management said that its bookings guidance of $159 million at the midpoint of the range "implies year-over-year growth of approximately 30% and excludes any contribution from PreCheck. We continue to expect operating leverage and free cash flow growth on a full year basis."
The company's financial position is quite strong, with substantial liquidity, no debt and copious free cash flow generation.
From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:
The transcript showed relatively few mentions of negative key terms, a potentially positive signal.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing Clear Secure at an EV/Sales multiple of around 3.8x on TTM revenue.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has dropped a hefty 35.3%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
A potential upside catalyst to Clear Secure stock could include growth from the widely anticipated rollout of its TSA PreCheck product, which should begin showing up in the financials in the second half of the year.
Clear Secure stock’s valuation multiple is potentially attractive after having been beaten down in the past year.
While I’m not yet ready to jump into Clear Secure, Inc. stock, it is worth putting on a watch list for future consideration.
I’m Neutral on Clear Secure for the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.