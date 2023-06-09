Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carvana's Financial Struggle: A Debt-Fueled Quagmire

Jun. 09, 2023 11:28 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)1 Comment
Summary

  • Carvana's shares are recovering after a compelling Q2 presentation, but the company still faces serious financial issues, including burning cash and approaching debt maturities.
  • The company has a three-step plan to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA, improve operating margins, and return to growth, but profitability remains uncertain.
  • Carvana operates in a $200 billion dealership market with potential for technological disruption, but its high debt and unprofitability make it a risky investment.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Following a compelling presentation of second-quarter results, Carvana's shares are recovering. The company assures investors that 2023 won't be as gloomy as 2022, and amid the general uptrend in the markets these weeks, this stock seems to be convincing

carvana revised forecasts for q2 2023 compared to previous forecast

Carvana's updates for the results expected in Q2 2023 (Company Presentation at William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference)

chart showing Carvana's quarterly capex budget

Carvana's quarterly CapEx budget (Investor Deck Presentation - "Update on Carvana Operating Plan" (Pub. Aug 2022))

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
39 Followers
Financial editor since 2016, with a focus on market cycles and market imbalances. Editor In Chief for TradingOnline.com, one of the most prominent financial news websites in Italy.

