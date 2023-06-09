Roman Tiraspolsky

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is world's largest alternative asset manager with almost $1 trillion in assets under management. In recent months, the company came under a bad spotlight by reason of redemptions in their BREIT (Blackstone Real Estate Trust). In addition, a higher interest rate environment has caused pain in the real estate market, since borrowing money is no longer for free. Still, the company saw more inflows than outflows in the first quarter and remains robust in this challenging environment. The stock is now down 40%, which makes it interesting to look at how serious the news is, and if it is possible to profit from the current drawback.

Data by YCharts

Redemptions

Lately, the only headline news Blackstone could get was new monthly redemptions for their Blackstone Real Estate Trust, that is worth almost $70 billion. In May, redemptions ran up to $4.4 billion of which $1.3 billion got paid out. Blackstone allows 2% to 5% of the perpetual fund to be liquidated per quarter, any requests above that amount can be blocked. If your request to repurchase is unfulfilled, you can reapply the next month. Since November 2022, BREIT has paid out $7.5 billion to shareholders that liquidated their stake.

BREIT Redemptions (Author)

Although some investors are taking out their money due to panic in the real estate market or better performance elsewhere, Blackstone had more inflows than outflows from January till March. The total assets under management grew 8% year-over-year to almost $1 trillion with inflows of $40 billion.

Investor Relations 23Q1

The net flow in the Real Estate segment was still the largest contributor, as there was $17 billion of inflows and only $4 billion of outflows. Unfortunately, this will not be mentioned in the several news articles. Yet, it might destroy the efficient-market hypothesis and creates opportunities for investors that are willing to dig deeper.

Investor Relations 23Q1

Since interest rates have gone up, people find it harder to buy a home or invest in real estate in general, because borrowing money is now a lot more expensive. Blackstone is known for its enormous investments in real estate and the stock has gone down together with the market. Nonetheless, Blackstone is sitting on a lot of dry powder and that has been growing over the last quarters. As a result, the company may be looking to increase their pile of cash in order to make deals in a downward market that can provide clients with a higher return later on.

Blackstone is more than ready to seize the best opportunities to prosper in the next market cycle. In the latest letter to shareholders in the BREIT, Blackstone mentioned:

In today's environment, you can't paint real estate with a broad brush and where you invest matters. We are seeing significant dispersion across real estate sectors and believe BREIT is very well positioned with +9% estimated cash flow growth in the first quarter. Our portfolio is concentrated in the best performing sectors and fastest growing regions: ~80% rental housing, industrial and data centers where fundamentals and cash flows remain strong and ~70% Sunbelt markets which have higher growth than the rest of the country We have absorbed the impact of a higher interest rate environment by increasing BREIT's assumed exit cap rates by +13% and discount rates by +9% since December 2021. At the same time, interest rates have declined meaningfully from the October peak which, if sustained, should be a long-term positive for real estate values. Furthermore, new supply in our core sectors is down ~25-45% which should support fundamentals in the medium term.

Investor Relations 23Q1

Besides, BX had $16 billion in cash and net investments in Q1 2023, or $13,87 per share. The company is A+ rated by both S&P and Fitch and has a $4.1 billion credit revolver still available.

Investor Relations 23Q1

Valuation

In the latest quarter, Blackstone saw a massive revenue decrease due to unrealized losses in their investments. This is normal in the current environment, but has an impact on the earnings and cash flow of the company. Nevertheless, you can still buy BX now for a solid 5.67% free cash flow yield or a 10% free cash flow yield considering the cash flow would recover in the future. On the other hand, the fee earning side of the business is still growing together with the assets under management. Once, we see a market recovery and good value purchases with the dry powder, than higher earnings should be imminent.

Compared to competitors, Blackstone sits in the middle of the pack. Do keep in mind that before Q1 the free cash flow yield was at 10%. I do think it is fair to pay a premium for Blackstone, considering it has grown towards a blue chip company.

Data by YCharts

Despite the fact that EPS estimates have been lowered over the last months, analysts expect a rebound in EPS in the following two years. This makes the 5.67% free cash flow yield quite attractive given the quality company you are getting.

Data by YCharts

The short-term fluctuations in the value of investments will impact the income statement. Therefore, the company pays out a variable dividend related to their earnings, which is the reason for the recent drop in dividend. However, over the last years the dividend has been on an upward trend and you should expect dividend increases over the following years - of course, as long as we do not end up in a massive bear market. The dividend yield is currently 4.46%, which is a great starting yield.

Data by YCharts

Risk

A possible risk to the thesis can be higher interest rates for a longer time. The increase in cost of debt results most of the time in lower asset values. Lower asset values also mean that Blackstone could take better purchase deals. So, short-term it is definitely possible we could see lower prices, in the longer term the company's client should be able to profit from the short-term volatility in asset values.

So far, BX has easily outperformed the market in the past, but they might not be able to do it in the next decade. Of course, it is hard to say, and a higher interest rate environment will not make things easier. Though, it is important to know that Blackstone's management is full of seasoned experts, which has made Blackstone flourish in even the worst circumstances. In the last 10 years, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 massively with almost 3 times the returns.

Seeking Alpha

Takeaway

Overall, Blackstone is one of the strongest asset managers in the world. The track record is there and every time the company finds new ways to gain returns for investors. In the latest earnings call Q1 23, Steve Schwarzman, CEO of BX, mentioned:

The safety of Blackstone's approach extends to the way we invest. One of our core values is to avoid losing our customers money. Of course, we also seek to significantly outperform benchmarks over time. As everyone knows we have. We've launched nearly 90 drawdown funds in our history, comprising approximately $500 billion of aggregate commitments, which almost all 98% of them generated gains for investors despite adverse investment environments during the lives at some point most of these funds.

BX has the advantages of scale and the dry powder to deliver outstanding returns into the next decade. In the US, there is still a home shortage, which makes demand raise very quickly as soon as prices fall. A revamp in demand will again lead to a stabilization in prices. The problem is affordability and higher interest on loans.

The private credit and insurance business is doing superb with $16.5 billion in inflows.

Jon Gray, COO of BX, mentioned in the latest earnings call:

As one of the largest private direct lenders in a world of growing capital constraints, we see this as an extremely favourable environment for deployment. More broadly, as regional banks experienced outflows of deposits, we are seeing real-time opportunities to partner with them at scale, utilising our insurance capital in areas like auto finance, home improvement lending and equipment finance.

Although investors could expect more up and downs in the following months, volatility will bring opportunities to build a strong position in this exceptional company. Another positive catalyst is the possible inclusion of BX into the S&P 500.

In recent months, I have grown my allocation in Blackstone to 4.2% of the portfolio, and looking to add more if we go lower.