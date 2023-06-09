Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone: Build Up A Position While Others Fear The Headline News

Jun. 09, 2023 11:33 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)7 Comments
Summary

  • Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, faces a 40% stock drop due to redemptions in their BREIT and a higher interest rate environment.
  • Nonetheless, the company had $40 billion of inflows in their funds in Q1 2023, making the headline news irrelevant.
  • The drawback in the real estate market opens opportunities for Blackstone, which has $200 billion of dry powder sitting around.
  • In addition, the 5.67% free cash flow yield and a 4.46% dividend yield offer great value for investors that are looking to build up a position.

Blackstone hedge fund.

Roman Tiraspolsky

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is world's largest alternative asset manager with almost $1 trillion in assets under management. In recent months, the company came under a bad spotlight by reason of redemptions in their BREIT (Blackstone Real Estate Trust). In addition, a higher interest rate

BREIT Redemptions

BREIT Redemptions (Author)

Capital Metrics

Investor Relations 23Q1

AUM per segment

Investor Relations 23Q1

Dry Powder

Investor Relations 23Q1

Balance Sheet

Investor Relations 23Q1

Total Return

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
759 Followers
Hi everyone, I'm 22 years old and studying electromechanics in college. I have been active in the stock market since December 2020. I am here to give you insights on my investment portfolio and how I manage to decide whether I should invest in a particular stock or not. I tend to look for the aces. Welcome to my journey!Achieved 4th place in the student investing competition of the financial newspaper DeTijd.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial advisor. Investing is your own responsibility. I am not accountable for any of your losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

