Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

IBM, Inc. (NYSE:IBM) is one of the largest computer companies in the world. In the past few years, it has struggled to increase revenue and profits but continues to be very profitable. IBM is also paying a 5% dividend and has increased it for 23 consecutive years.

If you look at IBM's total return over the last year compared to the S&P 500 (SP500), you can see it has struggled, being about break even compared to the S&P's 5% increase.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of market cap, IBM is fifth in the world behind the more well-known AI companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla.

Most investors are not familiar with IBM's long-time commitment to AI, beginning with Watson in 2011. However, many remember Watson winning the $1 million "Jeopardy!" contest against the two best jeopardy players in history. Per Wikipedia:

IBM Watson is a question-answering computer system capable of answering questions posed in natural language,[1] developed in IBM's DeepQA project by a research team led by principal investigator David Ferrucci.

Since those early days, IBM has expanded Watson in several directions, including the most recent being WatsonX which was just recently released.

The question for investors at this point in time is, does IBM represent a reasonable investment with both a substantial dividend and AI potential providing share price upside?

In this article, we will look at IBM's prospects for the next year to try and determine the price direction out to 2024 as compared to the last year.

IBM Stock Key Metrics

Let's look at IBM's financial metrics, comparing the latest TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) with the previous year. As might be guessed, there are many similar comparisons.

I use the financial metrics to discover what I consider to be positive investment numbers (yellow boxes) and compare them with any negative investment numbers (orange).

Seeking Alpha and author

IBM's price (Line 1) is down 4% over the last 12 months in spite of a substantial increase in EPS (Line 10). This also means that the PE Ratio (Line 11) is down substantially year over year.

However, the March Quarter end showed:

EPS of $1.36 beat by $0.12 | Revenue of $14.25B (0.39% Y/Y) missed by $82.92M Source: Earnings Release

If we just extend the Q1 earnings for the full year, we come out with $5.44.

Also, the Debt/EBITDA ratio (Line 14) was about the same as was the FCF (Line 15).

IBM did increase its dividend for the 23rd consecutive year, increasing it modestly by 1%

So IBM's year-over-year financial metrics are kind of ho-hum, with not much of a difference at all.

What Do Analysts Think?

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts are slightly positive about IBM, but the number of analysts following IBM is limited. But note there are more than twice as many Buy recommendations as Sell recommendations, but both are dwarfed by 17 Holds.

Seeking Alpha and author

The quant rating was a Buy late last year, but since then it has been a consistent Hold rating.

Seeking Alpha

And recently Stock News.com rated IBM as a Buy partially due to its AI commitment.

So based on the above ratings, IBM seems to be Buy.

How Does IBM's Price Compare To Other AI Stocks?

A legitimate question when looking at any stock is to compare its potential with other stocks in the same market sector. If we look at IBM's performance over the last year and compare it to other large stocks in the AI sector, we can see all have done well except IBM. In fact, IBM is the only one of the six with a negative return. Mobileye (MBLY), Palantir (PLTR), and NVIDIA (NVDA) are all up more than 40%.

Seeking Alpha

This would imply that IBM may be vastly underpriced relative to others in the AI Sector.

Is IBM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

One of the positives that might be taken from all this information is that because of its price, IBM has little downside risk. AI news is going to continue for years and if IBM can carve a niche for itself in the business market (as opposed to the personal market) then there may well be some decent upside for IBM.

IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna said this about IBM's market: "AI for business is different than AI for consumers given their need for more accurate results, trusted data and governance tools. Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, IBM recently signed an agreement with Moderna to use AI and quantum computing to advance mRNA research.

IBM looks to me like it has a chance to improve earnings substantially this year and to build on its relatively unknown AI capabilities.

IBM is a conservative, high-paying dividend tech stock with potential upside from its long-term development and use of AI.

IBM is a Buy.