Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: The Real Story From Q1 (Plus Reaction To The Bernstein Open Letter)

Jun. 11, 2023 5:00 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, GOOGL6 Comments
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
7.15K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. Q1 earnings showed the market stepping away from the Amazon panic button.
  • Amazon AWS results were tepid, but other metrics indicate a successful turnaround.
  • Bernstein's biting open letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has merit, but with important caveats.
  • Let's dig in.

Q1 - 1st Quarter Period write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Panic Averted

We are now six weeks out from the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) April 27th Q1 earnings release. The dust has settled, we have read tons of reactions, and the market has had its say.

AMZN stock

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Amazon free cash flow

Data source: Amazon. Chart by author.

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
7.15K Followers
If you are a medium to long-term investor looking for an analysis of equities focused on cash flow, growth, and other critical metrics from a financial professional who knows financial statements inside and out, consider giving me a follow.While I am Tech-focused, I have a diversified portfolio, including growth and value equities, REITs, and dividend stocks. I like to use options for income and risk management when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I believe Benjamin Franklin when he said: "An investment in knowledge pays the best returns," and Warren Buffet that "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." I am constantly learning and focusing on long-term goals - even when the market misbehaves.  Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the part of the reader. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence. Author is short the following options: GOOG OCT 2023 $145 CALL. AMZN JUL 2023 $135 CALL.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.