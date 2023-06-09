jetcityimage

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is up a stunning 11 days in a row. While that is an incredible feat, the rally in that time is "just" 36%. The electric vehicle ("EV") automaker's performances over the previous 11-day stretches have been much better.

It shows that today's trading environment is much less volatile compared to recent months. Also, there appears to be a melt-up of sorts in a select set of stocks that continue to capture the allure of the investing public. Tesla is perhaps the hallmark company of that trend.

Today, I'm reviewing the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (NASDAQ:TSLL). I have a buy rating based on TSLA's valuation and price action trends.

TSLA: +36% During the Winning Streak

StockCharts.com

The string of daily gains is among the longest in the history of Tesla. Sell-side firm Wedbush came out with a bullish opinion on TSLA on June 9.

A Remarkable TSLA Run: Higher 11 Consecutive Sessions

Bespoke Invest

The rally has caused CEO Elon Musk to once again become the world's richest person, topping the Bloomberg Billionaires' List.

Elon Musk: World's Richest Man

Bloomberg

Alas, this is not yet another deep dive into Tesla. Rather, let's look at a growing single-stock exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that aims to track a multiple of TSLA's daily performance. Of course, with any leveraged ETF, it is imperative that we recognize the perils of owning such products over long timeframes. Gains can be huge over short periods, but keep in mind that leveraged ETFs should only be considered as short-term tactical investment options, and not as suitable long-term holdings. You can learn more about the risks of leveraged ETFs from industry regulators such as the SEC (additional resources are provided at the conclusion of this article): Updated Investor Bulletin: Leveraged and Inverse ETFs

According to the issuer, TSLL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses 150% of the performance of the common shares of Tesla. Direxion highlights a major risk with TSLL:

"Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, these leveraged and/or inverse single-stock ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage."

During periods of sideways trading, leveraged exchange-traded products (ETPs) will experience negative compounding returns. If TSLA exhibits back-and-forth movements, then volatility without a clear upward trend adversely affects the performance of TSLL.

Here's an illustration of how negative compounding returns occur in a leveraged ETF: Suppose an index starts at 100, and the leveraged product also begins at 100. If the index rises by 10% to 110, the 1.5x long product increases to 115. However, if a subsequent 10% drop happens, the index falls to 99 (a 1% loss from the initial value). In contrast, the 1.5x long fund declines to $97.75 (.85*115), reflecting a 2.25% decrease.

TSLL features a high annual expense ratio of 1.08% (net) and began trading in August last year. The 30-day median bid/ask spread is 10 basis points, according to Fidelity Investments. Tradability is high with a 30-day average volume of 12.5 million shares. The ETF pays a small 0.9% trailing 12-month yield and total assets under management sum to $697 million. As far as the portfolio composition, it owns a mix of Tesla shares and swaps to create leverage.

TSLL: ETF Composition

Fidelity Investments

Fundamentally, it is hard to value TSLA right now on a sum-of-the-parts basis, and again this is not a broad write-up on the stock. Still, it's important to know about the valuation basics of TSLA. With the stock trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.4, that is a 10% discount to its 5-year average. Moreover, it's likewise less expensive compared with history on an EV/EBITDA basis, so the valuation picture is not overly rich.

Tesla: Richly Valued, But Not So Much Vs. Its History

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a few key dates to keep on your radar. First, the company is slated to present at the New Street Research Future of Transportation Conference 2023 on June 12 before the July 3 second-quarter interim sales release date. Q2 earnings hit on Wednesday, July 19.

TSLA Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

I see upside potential in TSLA to $220. Notice in the chart below that the stock broke out from a downtrend resistance line that began late last year. The next stop appears to be up at the August-September 2022 double top near $314. With a bullish golden cross about to take place and the stock above the 200-day moving average, the momentum has clearly shifted in the bulls' favor. Support is near $220.

For TSLL holders and prospective buyers, these are key price levels to watch, and due to the differences in daily compounding returns, certain targets on TSLL will change as time progresses.

TSLA: Bullish Breakout, $310-$315 Resistance

StockCharts.com

TSLL: Keep Your Eye On The August-September 2022 Range

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF. I like the momentum in Tesla stock today, but holding TSLL beyond a day inherently carries risks that I outlined. Monitor key price spots on TSLA and be aware of important corporate events with the company.

1) The Lowdown on Leveraged and Inverse Exchange-Traded Products (FINRA)

2) Leveraged and Inverse ETFs: Specialized Products with Extra Risks for Buy-and-Hold Investors (SEC)

3) FINRA's Reminder on sales practices for Leveraged and Inverse ETFs (FINRA)