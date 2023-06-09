Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unlock Silver Potential With Aya Gold & Silver

Jun. 09, 2023 12:11 PM ETAya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA:CA), AYASF
  • Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a strong candidate to take advantage of silver's ability to appreciate over time and of the expected bull market in silver prices later in 2023.
  • The company's strong correlation with silver prices and solid growth prospects make it an attractive investment proposition, but investors should wait for a more attractive entry point.
  • I believe the stock could get cheaper after the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting in late July 2023, providing a better buying opportunity for investors.

This analysis supports a Hold rating on Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCQX:AYASF) (TSX:AYA:CA) until the stock of this Canadian silver miner with solid growth perspectives becomes cheaper, which I believe will happen sometime after the US

A picture containing line, plot, diagram, parallel Description automatically generated

Source: Trading Economics

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, font Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, plot Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, line Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

