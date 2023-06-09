Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Challenges Facing The Retail Sector And Top Ways To Invest

Jun. 09, 2023 12:14 PM ETDLTR, SITC, TJX, UE, OLLI, TGT, WBA, M, HD, LOW, BIG, PII, BGFV
Summary

  • Shrinkage, unfavorable product mix, and poor weather were some of the most highly cited headwinds amongst those in the retail sector that have reported first-quarter results.
  • The eventual restarting of student loan payments could add another hurdle for future sales and earnings growth.
  • Despite the headwinds, the outlook appears positive, given low unemployment rates, a surplus of job openings, and a generally resilient consumer.
  • Consumers, nevertheless, are hesitant to spend and choosier when they do.
  • For investors, overweight exposure to discount retailers, dollar stores, and retail-focused landlords may prove most rewarding over the medium-long term.

Retailers Hope For Strong Christmas Season Despite High Inflation

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

Recent reports highlighting store traffic levels over the Memorial Day weekend provided a positive boost to those invested in the retail sector. Looking ahead, investors will likely receive additional clues following Juneteenth/Father's Day weekend and the Independence

National Retail Federation - Retail Shrinkage By Year

DLTR Q1FY23 Earnings Supplement - Summary Of Comparable Sales Breakout Of Namesake Unit

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel - Debt Share By Product Type & Age

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.73K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

