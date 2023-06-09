Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Peloton Interactive: Stay Away From It

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Peloton, the largest interactive fitness platform, is currently trading at 15% lower than its fair value according to a discounted cash flow valuation.
  • The company has a history of volatile margins and poor earnings, making it difficult to build a reliable valuation model.
  • Peloton has no track record of sustainable success and profitability growth, and the stock faces significant uncertainty.

New Peloton Holiday Ad Ignites Online Controversy

Scott Heins

Investment thesis

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) became one of the major beneficiaries of COVID-related restrictions, especially lockdowns. Demand for the company's equipment for working out at home surged multiple times. But the pandemic is over, and we all hope that new lockdowns

PTON segments

Author's calculations

PTON financial overview over the long term

Author's calculations

PTON's segments profitability

Author's calculations

Segments weights (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PTON' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PTON' title='Peloton Interactive, Inc.'>PTON</a>)

Author's calculations

PTON's balance sheet summary

Seeking Alpha

PTON DCF valuation

Author's calculations

PTON's poor earnings history

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.06K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.