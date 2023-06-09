Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cango Inc. (CANG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 09, 2023 11:30 AM ETCango Inc. (CANG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.03K Followers

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jiayuan Lin - CEO

Yongyi Zhang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shelley Wang - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Cango, Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. The call is also being broadcast live on the company's IR website.

Joining us today are Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the company. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement in the company's earnings release which also applies to the conference call today as management will make forward-looking statements.

With that said, I'm now turning the call over to Mr. Jiayuan Lin, CEO of Cango. Please go ahead, sir.

Jiayuan Lin

Hi everyone. Welcome to Cango's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Due to a variety of issues, notably COVID-19, the automotive industry remained slow throughout 2022. The macro economy began to show indications of steady recovery in 2023, the first year of the post-pandemic era, made a hopeful basis for a revival in China's auto sector. Despite this encouraging trend, the market remained weak in the first quarter due to constrained consumer spending caused by factors such as the Spring Festival Holiday, the loss of national subsidies and a price war that began in March.

According to China Passenger Car Association, retail sales volume of passenger vehicles declined 13.4% year-on-year in the first quarter. We predict the overall passenger vehicle market to remain volatile into 2023 owing to persistent pressure from weaker market demand.

Cango reacted promptly to changing macro economic and industry conditions by using our resources

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.