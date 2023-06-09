Riska

In a recent article on the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL), a reader suggested that the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) have very similar characteristics as the TBIL ETF. I agree.

Like the TBIL ETF, the SGOV ETF also provide exposure to owning short-term treasury bills.

In an uncertain macro environment, owning treasury bills that yield over 5% give investors peace of mind and a 'real option' to take advantage of any market volatility. I am a buyer of SGOV.

Fund Overview

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF provides investment results that correspond to the performance of owning short-term treasury bills ("T-Bills") with 0–3 months to maturity.

The SGOV ETF tracks the ICE 0-3 Month US Treasury Securities Index ("Index"), which measures the performance of U.S. Treasury securities with remaining maturity of less than or equal to 3 months. The index is rebalanced on the last calendar day of every month.

The SGOV is one of the larger T-Bills focused ETFs, with $10.4 billion in assets and charges a 0.12% net expense ratio, although contractually reduced to 0.05% until June 2023.

Portfolio Holdings

The SGOV ETF is a very simple ETF as it only holds treasury bills that mature in the next 3 months, with expiring maturities rolled onto new maturities (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - SGOV holdings (ishares.com)

Returns

Treasury bills are the safest asset class one can invest in. They have virtually no credit risk (they are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government) and interest rate risk and hence their returns are commensurately low. Essentially, the returns on treasury bills are what holding 'cash' will return. Figure 2 shows the historical returns of the SGOV ETF with 1 and 3Yr average annual returns of 3.4% and 1.2% respectively to May 31, 2023.

Figure 2 - SGOV historical returns (morningstar.com)

Distribution & Yield

The SGOV ETF has a 30-Day SEC yield of 5.06% and pays a monthly distribution to unitholders (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - SGOV portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

The most recent distribution of $0.4320176 / share annualizes to a 5.17% forward yield.

Finally, Some "Risk Free" Yield

After a long decade where savers were punished with the Federal Reserve's Zero Interest Rate Policies ("ZIRP"), investors finally have the chance to earn some nominal risk-free yield after the Fed raised short-term interest rates by over 500 bps in since March 2022 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - 3 month treasury bill yield (St. Louis Fed)

But Will It Last?

However, one concern with treasury bills is how long will current high short-term interest rates last? Investors scarred by years of ZIRP are constantly looking over their shoulders, expecting interest rates to decline imminently.

In fact, traders are forecasting a rapid decline in short-term interest rates, with expectations that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates by early 2024 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Forward Fed Funds rate expectations (CME)

Inflation Too Hot To Cut

However, with inflation continuing to come in hotter than expected (the most recent CPI inflation report still showed 4.9% YoY headline inflation and 5.5% YoY core inflation), I believe the Fed simply cannot justify lowering interest rates (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - April CPI report (bls)

Inflation is running hot, not only in the CPI report. In the Atlanta Fed's wage tracker, we can see nominal wages still growing at a 6.1% YoY rate, far above what is consistent with 2% inflation (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Wages are far above 2% inflation expectations (Atlanta Fed)

Stubbornly high inflation is not just a U.S. phenomenon. Recently, we saw the Reserve Bank of Australia ("RBA") surprise investors by raising Australian interest rates to 4.1% on June 6th, in response to persistently high inflation.

Similarly, the Bank of Canada ("BOC") raised its short-term interest rates to 4.75% on June 7th, surprising markets that were giving an interest rate hike less than a 50/50 probability.

Importantly, the BOC had been on 'pause' since January. However, in the policy decision, the BOC mentioned that "consumption growth was surprisingly strong" with signs that housing activity is reaccelerating. "Overall, excess demand in the economy looks to be more persistent than anticipated." There was concern that "CPI inflation could get stuck materially above the 2% target," which led to the resumption of interest rate hikes.

In light of persistently high inflation across the world, it is almost inconceivable that the Fed can justify lowering interest rates in the coming months, unless the U.S. economy falls into a steep recession.

Recession Could Lead To Rate Cuts

The one risk to owning treasury bills is if the U.S. economy does fall into recession, as many economists have been predicting for months, then the Fed may respond with interest rate cuts (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - High probability of pending recession (Conference Board)

However, investors need to keep in mind that with persistently high inflation, the Fed may be reluctant to cut interest rates prematurely, lest they see a resurgence in inflation.

The worst outcome for the Fed will be a replay of the early 1980s, where the Fed cut interest rates in 1980 in response to a recession with inflation still raging. However, this was misguided and inflation surged with lower interest rates. Ultimately, the Fed had to raise short-term interest rates to a punishing 19% which led to the 1982 'double dip' recession (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Fed rate cuts in 1980 led to double dip recession (St. Louis Fed)

While the Fed may very well 'pause' at the upcoming June FOMC meeting, I do not believe they will cut interest rates soon.

Cash As A Real Option

If the economy does fall into a steep recession, then investors would be thankful they have allocated to treasury bills. Simply put, new bull markets in stocks have not usually occurred at current valuation levels, with the S&P 500 trading at an 18.9x Fwd P/E ratio and the Case Shiller Cyclically Adjusted P/E ratio ("CAPE") at 30x (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Case Shiller Cyclically Adjusted PE (multpl.com)

Although the current market environment may last for many months and quarters, we are near the end of a cycle rather than at the beginning of the next one.

I believe the best way to position at the current juncture is with a 'barbell' strategy of owning the most liquid 'mega-cap' companies in addition to raising cash.

As I wrote in a recent article on the Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG), mega-cap companies typically have the best balance sheets and resources to weather difficult market conditions. It also helps that they happen to be the leaders in world changing technologies like 'artificial intelligence' ("AI").

Holding excess cash can be a 'real option' as it allows investors to take advantage of potential bargains in the coming recession.

Conclusion

I believe treasury funds like the SGOV ETF, yielding over 5%, should have a place in every investor's portfolio in an uncertain macro environment.

Furthermore, if treasury yields were to decline in the coming months as traders predict, that will most likely be due to a steep recession, in which case, excess cash holdings like the SGOV ETF should protect investors' capital and give them the opportunity to buy cheap assets.