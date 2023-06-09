Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SGOV: Cash Is Not Trash

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF offers investors exposure to short-term treasury bills, providing a safe investment option in uncertain macro environments.
  • With a 30-Day SEC yield of 5.06% and a monthly distribution, SGOV offers a risk-free yield for investors concerned about market volatility.
  • In the event of a recession, holding treasury bills like SGOV can protect investors' capital and provide opportunities to buy cheap assets.

Close up of a woman counting money

Riska

In a recent article on the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL), a reader suggested that the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) have very similar characteristics as the TBIL ETF. I agree.

Like the TBIL

SGOV holdings

Figure 1 - SGOV holdings (ishares.com)

SGOV historical returns

Figure 2 - SGOV historical returns (morningstar.com)

SGOV portfolio characteristics

Figure 3 - SGOV portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

3 month treasury bill yield

Figure 4 - 3 month treasury bill yield (St. Louis Fed)

Forward Fed Funds rate expectations

Figure 5 - Forward Fed Funds rate expectations (CME)

April CPI report

Figure 6 - April CPI report (bls)

Wages are far above 2% inflation expectations

Figure 7 - Wages are far above 2% inflation expectations (Atlanta Fed)

High probability of pending recession

Figure 8 - High probability of pending recession (Conference Board)

Fed rate cuts in 1980 led to double dip recession

Figure 9 - Fed rate cuts in 1980 led to double dip recession (St. Louis Fed)

Case Shiller Cyclically Adjusted PE

Figure 10 - Case Shiller Cyclically Adjusted PE (multpl.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.06K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TBIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.