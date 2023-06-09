Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DocGo: Poised For Success In The Lucrative Virtual Healthcare Market

Jun. 09, 2023 12:46 PM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
119 Followers

Summary

  • DocGo is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the under-penetrated $250 billion virtual healthcare market.
  • The company's user-friendly platform and real-time data access provide a competitive advantage, supporting long-term growth prospects.
  • I view the stock as a buy, with an end of year price target of $13 on the stock.

Focused, serious medical scientists analyzing research scans on a computer, working late in the laboratory. Lab workers examine and talk about results from a checkup while working overtime

Sean Anthony Eddy

Thesis

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the underpenetrated $250 billion virtual healthcare market, with a $95 billion addressable market in the US alone. With the aging population, rising adoption of virtual care, and the ongoing

Q1 2023 Overview

Company Presentation

DocGo's TAM

Company Presentation

DCGO Differentiation

Company Presentation

Valuation Grade

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
119 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.