Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualys: Resilient Growth With Minimal Downside Risk

Jun. 09, 2023 12:47 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • I expect Qualys to remain resilient and experience growth in revenue and EPS due to the ongoing demand for consolidating IT security needs into a single platform.
  • The target price for FY 2023 is set at $165 per share, implying a ~28% upside, and the stock is assigned an overweight rating.
  • There is a risk of slowdown due to intensive upselling activities yet limited acquisition of new customers.

Data structure and information tools for networking business and cyber security.

carloscastilla

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a cloud cybersecurity company offering a comprehensive suite of IT security, compliance, web application security, asset management, and cloud and container security solutions known as the Qualys Cloud Apps. The company is often well-known for its award-winning VMDR / vulnerability management

Qualys presentation

Qualys presentation

Qualys presentation

Qualys presentation

Qualys presentation

Qualys presentation

author's own analysis

author's own analysis

author's own analysis

author's own analysis

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.6K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.