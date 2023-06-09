carloscastilla

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a cloud cybersecurity company offering a comprehensive suite of IT security, compliance, web application security, asset management, and cloud and container security solutions known as the Qualys Cloud Apps. The company is often well-known for its award-winning VMDR / vulnerability management and detection response offering, which has been quite popular in the cybersecurity space.

At a glance, Qualys is an attractive opportunity. The stock has been performing very well and its fundamentals have been relatively solid. Revenue growth has been steady between low to high teens, despite fluctuating over the years. Qualys has also consistently been a profitable and cash flow positive business with pretty much no debts.

Despite the ongoing macro downturn, I expect Qualys to remain relatively resilient as it continues to benefit from some catalysts that will drive both revenue and EPS growth, while downside risk remains minimal.

I set a target price of $165 per share for FY 2023, implying a ~28% upside. In this first coverage, I assign the stock an overweight rating.

Catalyst

I believe that the continuing demand for consolidating IT security needs into a single platform to reduce overhead remains a key near-term catalyst that should set Qualys up to maintain growth performance in Q2 and into FY 2023. Furthermore, Qualys also has $187.9 million remaining authorized for share repurchase, which should drive EPS growth in the FY upon exercising, presenting an upside opportunity.

Qualys presentation

The tough macro situation has led to increasing demand to consolidate IT enterprise needs into a single platform for better cost efficiencies. Many large companies, including Qualys’ enterprise clients, typically use more than one point solution to address several cybersecurity needs, ranging from IT to cloud security. Therefore, the consolidation trend has surely benefited Qualys, since it provides the opportunity to take more market shares from its competitors and upsell/expand within its existing customer base and remain resilient during the downturn. Given its comprehensive offering, Qualys is well-positioned to capture that opportunity.

Qualys presentation

Qualys’ flagship offering, VMDR, has displayed resilience amid the macro downturn, and would likely play a key role in enabling the upselling sales motion. VMDR offering continues to see increasing penetration into Qualys’ customer base, and as of Q1, 50% of the customers had VMDR installed. Given the popularity, I expect the penetration rate to expand further to 52% - 55% in Q2, subsequently driving revenue growth. Since many of Qualys’ other offerings, such as patch or asset management, are built to complement its VMDR functionality, VMDR is often the base from which upsell activities happen.

Upsell activities have been quite strong in Q1. In Q1, 97% of the total 15% YoY increase in revenue actually came from existing instead of new customers. I think that there is a high possibility for Qualys to sustain that level of growth and even accelerate further in Q2, especially with the 20% more sales and marketing headcounts compared to last year and the maturing pipeline.

Qualys presentation

Meanwhile, I also expect share repurchase activities to continue in FY 2023, consistent with the historical trend, driving EPS and price per share higher. Moreover, since 2019, the share repurchase amount has been going up every year. Qualys spent $67 million for share repurchases in Q1 2023, which was a 20% increase from last year.

Risk

While Qualys has been relatively resilient during the downturn, as displayed by the double-digit revenue growth, the resilience has primarily been driven by strong upsell activities. The fact that Qualys has +10,000 enterprise customers to upsell to has also been helpful.

High upsell activities demonstrate continuing demand and solid implementation of customer success programs. However, over-reliance on upsell-driven growth with minimal new logo acquisition may pose a challenge. As per my earlier highlight, 97% of the overall 15% revenue growth in Q1 came from existing customers, while the new logo addition made up the other 3%.

If new logo addition continues to remain at the current or even slower pace as macro downturn prolongs, the risk of Qualys running out of growth opportunities from the upsell activities within its customer base would be higher, especially with several key metrics already pointing to a potential slowdown today. If we zoom out a little bit, it appears that quarterly revenue growth has slowed down from a +19% level in the last two quarters to 15% in Q1. Qualys will also expect revenue growth to slow down further to 13% - 14% in Q2. Net dollar expansion rate also declined to 109% in Q1 from 110% a year ago, despite the upsell performance, indicating that the 15% growth also came at the expense of noteworthy customer churns or downgrades.

Furthermore, as is apparent with the approach taken by its competitors, such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), the IT solution consolidation trend has been benefitting not only Qualys but also most major players in the cybersecurity space. It is possible for Qualys to face intense competition in its effort to win more consolidation deals from Tenable (TENB) or Rapid7 (RPD), for instance, which compete with Qualys primarily in the IT and cloud/container security space.

Valuation / Pricing

To estimate the target price for Qualys in FY 2023, I assume the following bull vs bear scenario:

Bull scenario (60%) - Qualys to finish FY 2023 with EPS of $4.2 (~13.5% YoY growth), near the midpoint of its guidance. Bear scenario (40%) - Qualys to miss FY 2023 estimate with EPS of $3.8 (~2.7% YoY growth), falling short of its revised guidance as well as its old EPS guidance of $4.10 to $4.18.

I assign Qualys a P/E of 43x under the bull scenario, considering that its P/E has been consistently trading between 42x - 45x since Q4 last year. I think that 43x is a fair valuation. P/E was above +50x for most of 2022, the year when EPS growth was ~15%. On the other hand, I assign Qualys a P/E of 37x under the bear scenario, the lowest P/E Qualys had in FY 2023.

author's own analysis

It is also important to consider that many companies in the cybersecurity space rarely records positive net profitability, though they have high revenue growth, high gross margin, and strong cash flow generation. As such, it would be relatively fair for net-profitable companies like Qualys to see a rather premium valuation. Nonetheless, with a P/E of 43x and P/S of ~9.9x, Qualys actually also appears undervalued compared to its peers.

author's own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2023 weighted target price of ~$165 per share, which represents a ~28% upside from the current price of ~$128 per share today.

Conclusion

Despite the current macroeconomic downturn, I expect Qualys to maintain its resilience and experience further growth in revenue and EPS. This is primarily due to the catalysts of ongoing demand to consolidate IT security needs into a single platform as the macro downturn has been creating pressure on enterprise IT spend. There remains a risk that Qualys may see a slowdown, given its intensive upselling activities yet limited acquisition of new customers. For FY 2023, I have set a target price of $165 per share, indicating an upside potential of ~28%. Based on this assessment, I give Qualys an overweight rating.