Hyzon Motors Inc.: Strategy Change And Major Capital Raise Ahead - Sell

Jun. 09, 2023 12:15 PM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), HYZNWPFGC1 Comment
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • On Thursday, Hyzon Motors reported first quarter 2023 results. While the company did not recognize any sales, cash burn remained substantial.
  • The company has ceased commercial operations in China due to corporate governance concerns, margin issues and poor payment terms.
  • Going forward, Hyzon will predominantly focus on its new 200kW fuel cell system for the trucking markets currently under development while employing an asset-light commercialization approach.
  • At the current rate of cash usage, the company would be required to raise additional capital by mid-2024 at the latest point, assuming no major settlement payment to the SEC. Management has retained an advisor to assist with financing options.
  • Investors will likely have to prepare for meaningful dilution and a potential reverse stock split later this year or in the first half of 2024 at the latest point. Even when considering market participants' increased risk appetite in recent weeks, investors should avoid the shares for the time being.

Wasserstofftankstelle mit LKW

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, I discussed Hyzon Motors Inc.'s ("Hyzon") recent efforts to revitalize the company

Q1 Results

Company Presentation

New Business Approach

Company Presentation

Asset Light Approach

Company Presentation

Large Fleet Focus

Company Presentation

Liquidity

Regulatory Filings

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

