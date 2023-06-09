Damir Khabirov/iStock via Getty Images

Recap

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) stock went up 10% today as JPMorgan analysts added the stock to their focus list. We welcome more analysts to join our bull call. The stock had gone up 52% since our initial coverage, "Wayfair Can Surprise At A Second Look" on May 19, 2023. In this article, we will discuss concerns from investors about this stock. Additionally, we provide our target price below based on the DCF model, which is often our preferred valuation method.

Worrisome Around Profitability

Wayfair's inability to make profits post-pandemic has caused some investors to express concern, casting doubt on the company's potential for future success.

However, for a company that showcases growth potential, we always advise investors to exercise caution when making buy or sell recommendations solely based on financials. Instead, we believe that focusing on operating metrics provides a better understanding of the company's customer base and operations.

Despite a recent decrease in consumer traffic, which we attribute to macro challenges and the post-pandemic slowdown, Wayfair's core customers have shown strength. The net revenue per active customer reached a new high of $552 over the past two years, with repeat customers accounting for 79% of purchases. Furthermore, Wayfair has a substantial customer base of 22 million people, representing approximately 6% of the combined population of the United States and Canada. This indicates a solid market presence and potential networking effects. In fact, the company was already GAAP profitable in 2020 and was growing in the global market. The company's expenses may fluctuate in the early stages of international growth.

DCF as Our Preferred Valuation Method

In our previous article, we employed valuation multiples as the basis for our valuation analysis. However, in this article, we will utilize the DCF method to dig into its valuation.

Base case

In our base case, we assume the company will have no growth in 2023 and grow 3% thereafter. We also ignore its international market growth potential.

Along with the following assumptions:

WACC: 12% Free cash flow margin: 10% Terminal growth rate: 3% Net debt:2090 million (Q1 2023 data) Shares outstanding: 111 million (Q1 2023 data)

Through the DCF model, we arrived at an $8.4 billion equity value ($76.3 per share), which is ~42% above the current price.

Sensitivity analysis (base case) (LEL Investment)

Bull case

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, furniture, home furnishings, electronics, and appliance stores total sales were $233 billion in 2022. Thus, Wayfair had a 4.3% market share by dollar volume.

In our bull case, we assume the company would increase its market share from 4% to 10% in 10 years, a CAGR of 6.7%. We still ignore its international market growth potential.

Along with the following assumptions:

WACC: 12% Free cash flow margin: 10% Terminal growth rate: 3% Net debt:2090 million (Q1 2023 data) Shares outstanding: 111 million (Q1 2023 data)

Through the DCF model, we arrived at a $10.4 billion equity value ($95.2 per share), which is ~78% above the current price.

Sensitivity analysis (bull case) (LEL Investment)

JPMorgan assigned a price target of $63 to Wayfair, reflecting upside potential for the stock, which aligns closely with our bull case valuation.

It's worth noting that the stock could be overvalued if the company fails to improve its free cash flow margin to above 5%, if the WACC exceeds 15%, or if its long-term market share remains below 4%. We believe the current market focus on the stock will be margin. We analyzed the company's margin potential as below:

A Closer Look at Wayfair's Margins

Wayfair achieved a 10% free cash flow margin in 2020 during the COVID era. In that year, the company had an average order value of $232 and a customer base that was 31% active. However, in 2022, although the average order value increased by 31% compared to 2020, there was a 29% decrease in the number of customers and a 34% reduction in orders. Consequently, the rise in average order value was insufficient to compensate for the decline in customer count and order volume, leading to a decrease in overall sales and profitability. As a result, the company's margin entered negative territory.

Financials 2020-2022 (W)

The decline in order numbers can be attributed to a combination of factors, including changes in product mix, reduced operational efficiencies due to fewer orders, and increasing logistics costs, particularly in the international market. The international market experienced a more significant decline of 22%, almost double the 12% decline observed in the US market between 2020 and 2022. The company faced significant deleveraging, primarily in its international market, as it is still in the early stages of development.

According to the management, the company has been working on improving its margins through various strategies. One approach involves reducing damage rates by addressing specific weak points and enhancing packaging in collaboration with suppliers. Leveraging data science and technology, the company utilizes information on damage rates to enhance search results for shoppers.

Additionally, the optimization of last-mile costs has been a recent focus. By utilizing data analytics tools, the company determines whether a product should be classified as a large or small parcel, considering factors like delivery costs and damage rates. This ensures that customers receive the best retail price and experience while maintaining product integrity. The company's ability to optimize shipping costs has been further improved by driving more suppliers through CastleGate, resulting in benefits for both customers and Wayfair.

As a result, the company narrowed its loss in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. This indicates that if the company can expand its customer base or increase order volume to surpass its 2020 levels, there is potential for margin expansion. The company's core customers have demonstrated strength, with net revenue per active customer reaching a new high of $552 over the past two years and repeat customers accounting for 79% of purchases, highlighting a loyal customer base. Additionally, according to the management, the company is in the early stages of monetizing its platform by offering advertising opportunities to suppliers. This advertising offering serves as an ancillary high-margin revenue stream for the company, which is still in its early days but showing promising growth.

Conclusion

Considering all these factors, we believe Wayfair has the potential to return to growth and improve its margin profile. Our valuation, excluding international expansion, indicates an attractive opportunity. Therefore, we rate the stock as a "Buy."