Wayfair: Investor Concerns And Our Target Price

Jun. 09, 2023 1:02 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • Wayfair's stock increased by 10% after JPMorgan added it to their focus list. The stock had gone up 52% since our initial coverage on May 19, 2023.
  • Despite concerns about profitability, Wayfair's core customers remain strong, with net revenue per active customer reaching a new high of $552 and repeat customers accounting for 79% of purchases.
  • Using the DCF valuation method, we conclude that the stock is still attractive, and we rate the stock as a "Buy".

Smiling businessman pointing right with two hands and looking at camera, isolated on gray background

Damir Khabirov/iStock via Getty Images

Recap

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) stock went up 10% today as JPMorgan analysts added the stock to their focus list. We welcome more analysts to join our bull call. The stock had gone up 52% since our initial coverage, "

Sensitivity analysis (base case)

Sensitivity analysis (base case) (LEL Investment)

Sensitivity analysis (bull case)

Sensitivity analysis (bull case) (LEL Investment)

Financials 2020-2022

Financials 2020-2022 (W)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of W either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

