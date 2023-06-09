Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

L3Harris: The Missing Narrative Tailwind

Jun. 09, 2023 1:15 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)1 Comment
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.83K Followers

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies reported good Q1 2023 results despite ongoing challenges, with a solid demand environment and a high book-to-bill ratio. Nevertheless, a closer look is warranted.
  • LHX stock remains undervalued due to the prevailing uncertainties discussed in the article, but the growth prospects are solid. The likely successful acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne will provide a significant tailwind.
  • LHX is a compelling investment opportunity that continues to fly under the radar due to the lack of narrative tailwinds and weak Wall Street coverage.

Kader von drei voll ausgestattete und bewaffnete Soldaten auf Hügel in Wüste Umgebung im Sonnenuntergang Licht stehen.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock market in general, but particularly defense stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX), were rocked by recent uncertainties surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling. This was compounded by a lawsuit and

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 1: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share (retrieved with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis

Figure 2: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K, the Q1 2023 earnings press release, and own calculations)

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.83K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LHX, LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.