Renalytix plc (RNLX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 09, 2023 12:42 PM ETRenalytix Plc (RNLX), RTNXF
Renalytix plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call June 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter DeNardo - CapComm Partners

James McCullough - CEO

Tom McLain - President

James Sterling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Arias - Stifel

Chait G. - H.C. Wainwright

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Randy Baron - Pinnacle

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Renalytix Conference Call to Review Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today’s call. And as a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Peter DeNardo of CapComm Partners, for a few introductory comments. Sir, please go ahead.

Peter DeNardo

Thank you, Chris. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from Renalytix to provide formal remarks are James McCullough, Chief Executive Officer; Tom McLain, President; and James Sterling, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. Examples of these statements include, without limitation, the potential benefits, including economic savings of KidneyIntelX with potential for KidneyIntelX to receive regulatory clearance from the FDA, the commercial prospects of kidney intellect, including whether KidneyIntelX will be successfully adopted by physicians and distributed and marketed, our expectations regarding reimbursement decisions and the ability of KidneyIntelX to curtail cost of chronic and end-stage kidney disease, optimize care delivery and improve patient outcomes, trends in our market and potential benefits of government policy change, the impact of COVID-19 and other world events on our

